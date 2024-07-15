Can Nyheim Hines Be Part of the Solution in the Browns' Running Back Room?
A top priority for Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason was upgrading the running back room thanks to Nick Chubb's status being a big question mark. The headline addition in that room is D'Onta Foreman, but a guy who should not be forgotten about is Nyheim Hines.
Hines is coming off a missed season in 2023 thanks to a jet ski accident that resulted in a torn ACL. Now healed up and fresh, Hines has a chance to compete to be an impact back for the Browns, as well as a huge piece of Cleveland's return game.
Throughout his career, Hines has largely been a third running option but a top receiving option. His best season running the ball came in 2020, where he racked up 380 yards and three touchdowns. That same season was also his best receiving year, as he accounted for 482 yards and four scores on 63 catches.
While Hines' career years aren't exactly the best stats of all time, there is a reason that he is in Cleveland with a legitimate opportunity to make an impact in 2024.
Ken Dorsey's last two offenses in Buffalo have featured at least two impact players in the run game. In 2021, Devin Singletary led the way with 870 yards and was followed by Josh Allen who racked up 763 yards on the ground. The story in 2022 was more of the same, with Singletary leading the charge with 819 yards and Allen coming right behind him with 762 yards.
While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has shown the ability to run the football, I would guess that they will try to keep him out of harm's way in 2024. The next iteration of Chubb is still a massive question mark, so that opens up a position for someone to fill in the run game.
Chubb, Jerome Ford, D'ontay Foreman, Pierre Strong Jr. and Hines all will be competing for carries and receptions in that room. Hines has the ability to be a force in the return game, so that may give him a leg up.
The training camp battle in the running back room will be the most competitive across all position groups. While blurry now, the picture will start clearing up in just two short weeks at the Greenbriar in West Virginia.