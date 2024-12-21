Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Preview and Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are hoping a change at quarterback provides them with a spark for the final three games of the regular season.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over under center with a chance throw his hat in the ring for the Browns starting job in 2025. The 2023 fifth-round pick has appeared in 12 games through two seasons, including making three starts last year. He made an appearance in Cleveland's first matchup with the Bengals back in Week 7, taking over for Deshaun Watson after he suffered a ruptured Achilles just before halftime.
DTR was named the primary backup that day, in a surprise move by the Browns ahead of kickoff. He wound up suffering a hand injury in the game, which allowed Jameis Winston to take over as the emergency third QB. Not before completing 11-of-24 passes for for 82 yards and two interceptions though.
Turnovers have been a problem with Winston under center, but Thompson-Robinson has a one-to-seven touchdown to interception ratio for his career. He'll need to improve upon that figure if he hopes to give the Browns a chance to win in Cincinnati.
That feat becomes even harder when DTR is tasked with outdueling Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and a high powered Bengals offense. Burrow is the NFL's leading passer with 3,977 yards and 36 touchdowns. His top target, Ja'Marr Chase is the league's leading receiver with 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Bengals offense is sixth in the NFL in EPA per play and fifth in points per game. They are highly efficient and if it's possible, Burrow seems to be playing even better than before. Perhaps the only thing that can slow him down is his kryptonite, Myles Garrett.
Will the Browns find a way to stave off a sweep in the Battle of Ohio?
Anthony Moeglin: Bengals 24, Browns 10
The Cleveland Browns have officially broken me. I usually can find a way each week for Cleveland to get a victory but this week I just don’t see it.
While I love DTR, he has yet to show that he is a capable NFL quarterback and the Bengals have everything to lose on Sunday. A playoff birth is still a possibilit for Cincinnati and Joe Burrow isn’t going to let that slip.
The Browns defense will hold strong as long as they can before Burrow and Ja’marr Chase breaks it open. Cleveland will struggle to score and Sunday will be another bummer for the Browns.
Cole McDaniel: Bengals 30, Browns 21
Whenever the Browns have opportunities to stay in a game and potentially win, they have managed to squander those opportunities all season. The Chiefs did not play a great game last week, yet when Cleveland was driving, Jameis Winston threw interceptions.
Despite a weak defense for the Bengals this season, their offense has really hit its stride. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown have been an explosive trio with Tee Higgins of course drawing attention as well when on the field and healthy.
Even though Winston will throw plenty of interceptions, the offense has a better chance of moving the football with him than Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The switch to DTR has nothing to do with getting some more looks at the young quarterback because he is certainly not the answer for the future. That has already been proven.
Instead, this change is about tanking and trying to lose the last few weeks. If the Browns finish the season at 3-14, a top five pick is likely in store for 2025. That would allow the Browns the opportunity to select a top-tier quarterback or even trade down and acquire numerous assets.
The book is closing on this abysmal season and this game will likely show significant signs of quitting.
Dylan Feltovich: Bengals 28, Browns 17
It's make-or-break time for the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
With the Denver Broncos' Thursday night loss, quarterback Joe Burrow and his squad still have life for a potential spot in the playoffs. The Browns recently announced that second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get to start on Sunday, which means Cleveland must generate offensive production on the ground. Luckily for head coach Kevin Stefanksi, Cincinnati is giving up an average of 126.9 rushing yards per game this year.
However, the main concern heading into Sunday's contest is how can the Browns limit Burrow? He leads the NFL in passing yards so far this season, and wideout Ja'marr Chase has the most receiving yards this season as well. The Week 16 matchup will likely result in a high-scoring affair, but the Bengals have an edge over Cleveland this time around.
Spencer German: Bengals 27, Browns 17
If Jameis Winston was starting those game I'd feel better about the Browns ability to go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow and company. While the Browns may be using this game to evaluate DTR on some level. And based on his comments this week, he's treating it as an audition to be the team's starter in 2025. In truth, I think the organization already knows what they have in Thompson-Robinson and that isn't going to change these next three weeks.
The one thing that could flip this matchup in the Browns favor is if the defense absolutely dominates Burrow and the offense. It has happened before, and Myles Garrett in particular has a history of owning Burrow. If Garrett delivers one of those takeover performances, then Cleveland has a shot. Otherwise, I think the Bengals sweep the Browns for the first time in Kevin Stefanski's tenure.