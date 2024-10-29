Browns Rising Star May Be Cleveland's Biggest Bright Spot
The Cleveland Browns snapped their five-game losing streak with a surprising win over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, and while the victory is nice, they are just 2-6.
Barring an unbelievable turnaround, the Browns won't be going to the playoffs, so it's time for Cleveland to really start thinking about the future.
We know the Browns will almost certainly be drafting a quarterback in April, but what about the rest of the offense? They could certainly use more weapons.
Well, the good news is one of their top weapons could be on the roster right now: Cedric Tillman.
The young wide receiver has really broken out over the last couple of weeks, amassing 15 receptions and 180 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
For reference, Tillman has logged three catches for nine yards over Cleveland's first six games in total and didn't even get any targets between Weeks 4 and 6.
What changed? Well, the Browns traded Amari Cooper, which certainly opened the door to Tillman receiving more touches. But it's deeper than that.
Let's remember that back in the early days of minicamp and training camp, Tillman was apparently making a huge impression on the coaching staff, so much so that there was speculation he could supplant Elijah Moore as the Browns' No. 3 receiver behind Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.
So, Cleveland clearly likes Tillman, and now, he may be emerging as the club's top receiver with Cooper gone.
A former third-round pick, Tillman stands 6-foot-3 and has solid athleticism. He isn't a speed demon, but he is quick enough to be able to create separation from defenders. His size also allows him to go up and grab jump balls.
Right now, the Browns are in assessment mode. Yes, they are still trying to win games this year, especially with Jameis Winston now at quarterback. But they are also looking toward the future, and it's becoming more and more clear that Tillman will be a significant part of it.
Obviously, it's still early. Tillman having a pair of good games does not necessarily mean he is the second coming. But it is absolutely a positive sign moving forward, and it will diminish the need for Cleveland to spend too much money on receivers in the offseason.