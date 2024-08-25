Cleveland Browns Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Survives Cutdown Day?
The preseason is over. Training camp is essentially in the books. Now what awaits the Cleveland Browns this week is roster cutdown day as general manger Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are tasked with trimming the roster to the required 53 players ahead of the regular season by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
With a number of players spending much of training camp with some sort of injury designation, cutdown day should be interesting as Cleveland reveals which players will be ready for the start of the season and which players may not be.
Trimming the roster to 53 players is always a puzzle. Here's one final 53-man roster projection:
Quarterbacks (3): Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley
There's been some obvious improvement from Dorian Thompson-Robinson and I think the Browns do still believe he has a bright future in this league. He has had a really solid preseason and perhaps that's enough to convince Berry to keep him as the No 3 QB, but I continue to hear that the team really likes Huntley. A three-touchdown second half performance in Seattle may have just sealed the deal for Cleveland.
Running Backs (4): Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines
I'm anticipating Nick Chubb will start the season on some list. Perhaps Nyheim Hines joins him after not practicing all training camp, but I'm banking on the idea that Hines returns and practices these next two weeks leading up to Week 1. I do think they still envision him having a big role with this team both as a returner and a pass-catching back in the Ken Dorsey offense. Keeping four running backs will make things tighter somewhere else but I think it's a real possibility.
Wide Receiver (6): Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods II
Notice David Bell is missing from this group and this is the exact same six players I listed in my pre-training camp roster prediction for what it's worth. Thrash has had a really productive training camp and preseason and the team loves him so he seems likely to make the cut. The last spot probably comes down to Bell and Woods, who just put a really good preseason performance on tape in Seattle. Bell was on the right track before getting injured against Green Bay and I think it unfortunately costs him.
Tight Ends (2): David Njoku, Jordan Akins
With Giovanni Ricci injured and his contract terminated I think the Browns decide against keeping two tight ends for now. The thought here is potentially one or both of Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Treyton Welch could find their way back to Cleveland through waivers and end up on the practice squad. Both guys had some moments during camp but neither necessarily stood out to the point of being a lock on the 53. The idea here too is that the Browns could always trade for another tight end if they feel they need a third.
Offensive Line (10): Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, Ethan Pocic, James Hudson III, Zak Zinter, Nick Harris, Germain Ifedi
I'm going to run with the theory that both Wills and Conklin are activated here and that those are the players Berry was eluding to when he said on the pregame show yesterday that they "expect some guys in the next week or two." With that in mind and so many injuries this camp at tackle in particular, Cleveland load up at that position specifically. Unfortunately that means losing interior o-lineman Michael Dunn but after not practicing all camp with an undisclosed injury his future is hardly guaranteed.
Defensive Line (10): Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, Mike Hall Jr., Quinton Jefferson, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright
This is easily the hardest group to trim as the Browns have a wealth of talent along the defensive line, but particularly in the interior. In this final projection I have them keep five ends and five tackles, but man there are some unfortunate omissions here like Sam Kamara who has had a solid camp and can play both outside and inside and rookie Jowon Briggs who is a great story. One thing I can say confidently though, 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika is on the outside looking in.
Linebackers (5): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Mohamoud Diabate, Devin Bush, Tony Fields II
A position that Cleveland lacks depth at for now. Mohamoud Diabate has once again played himself into a spot on the roster. The last spot feels like it comes down to Tony Field II, who dealt with an injury throughout much of camp, and rookie Nathaniel Watson. Fields wins out here due to experience but the Mississippi State product, Watson, could be a perfect practice squad addition if he clears waivers.
Cornerbacks (6): Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie, Myles Harden
Free agent acquisition and Cleveland native Justin Hardee Sr. becomes a casualty here but Harden and Hailassie have outplayed him during camp. The only way Hardee makes this team is if they just value his special team prowess above all else. My guess is they feel others can still do a formidable job on special teams and be a better reserve option at cornerback.
Safeties (4): Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman
Nothing too surprising here other than the absence of D'Anthony Bell, but Bell has been a bubble guy in each of the two previous camps and preseasons and earned himself a spot on those rosters. He hasn't practiced once this year though and it's hard to forecast a spot for a player who hasn't been available to you.
Specialists (3): Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Charley Hughlett
Self explanatory here. The last three roster spots go to the Browns specialists.