Greenbrier Superlatives: Who Shined And Who Surprised At Week 1 Of Camp

The Browns are back to Berea, ready for the rest of training camp. We look back at who stood out at the Greenbrier in the first week of camp.

Anthony Moeglin

Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson during Browns training camp July 27, 2024
Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson during Browns training camp July 27, 2024 / Matt Starkey / Browns

The Browns put the finishing touches on another successful trip to the Greenbrier Resort for the start of the 2024 training camp. For the second year in a row, the players raved about the experience and talked about how much fun it is to have all of the guys under one roof getting better together.

Before we completely turn the page to the next phase of training camp, let's take a look at the best and biggest surprises from the week that was at the Greenbrier.

The Biggest Surprise

The biggest surprise of camp has been the rise of wide receiver Matt Landers. Landers was a late addition to the Browns roster when he was signed in May with the intent of being a camp body. Instead, he has made a splash. Reports are that he has over five 40-plus yard touchdowns from minicamp until now. It will be a battle to make the final receiver spot on this roster but Landers is certainly trying to make his case.

The Most Consistent

In a shock to nobody, Amari Cooper was the most consistent performer at the Greenbrier Resort. At the end of July, Cooper threatened a holdout to get his contract figured out and the two sides were able to come to terms. Cooper then showed why he is a pros pro and just performed day in and day out. He and Deshaun Watson continued to improve their chemistry as they prep for a breakout 2024.

The Most Likely To Have a Big Year

Deshaun Watson. I'm drinking the Cool Aid. All reports out of the Greenbrier were that Watson looked comfortable and confident. There was a different presence about him and he is ready to re-insert himself as one of the best players in the league in 2024.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw a pass during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw a pass during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Newcomer of the Week

Ken Dorsey is the newcomer of the week for the Browns. The biggest change from the 2023 Browns to the 2024 group is the way this offense looks. There is going to be motion on almost every play and the mix between Kevin Stefnaski's philosophy and Ken Dorsey's is going to be fascinating. Ken Dorsey's fingerprints are all over this Browns' offense and it might be the exact change that Cleveland needed.

The Defensive Player of the Week

This setting is tough to name a Defensive Player of the Week since the physicality is intentionally turned all the way down so the front seven don't make much of an impact. So, my Defensive Player of the Week is MJ Emerson. The entire week Emereson has been on the hip of Amari Cooper. As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron and there is no better person to compete with than one of the best tacticians in the league. I expect this to pay dividends for Emerson as we inch closer to the season.

The Offensive Player of the Week

The Offensive Player of the Week is David Njoku. Njoku is preparing to legitimately take the league by storm. After finishing the season as the best tight end in football he has carried that momentum through the offseason. The most impressive part of everything that we have seen in camp is Mike Vrabel following Njoku around constantly coaching him up one on one.

Cleveland turns the page from laying the foundation at the Greenbrier right to a big week of competition. The Minnesota Vikings come to town for joint practices before preseason Week One on Sunday. These joint practices are so important to evaluate where the team stands and the Vikings will be a great test for Cleveland.

