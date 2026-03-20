Cleveland Browns Are Now at Seven Wide Receivers Among Their Top-30 Pre-Draft Visits

Looks like the Cleveland Browns are all in when it comes to the wide receiver rookie Class of 2026.

The franchise has now met with seven wide receivers on Top-30 visits to Browns’ headquarters in Berea, by far the largest number at any position out of 11 known visits with the team.

Alabama’s Germie Bernard, a 6’ 1’’ 206-pound senior, is now the latest wide receiver to be brought into the Berea complex, according to Cleveland.com.

#Browns have hosted #Alabama receiver Germie Bernard for a top 30 visit, source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 20, 2026

Bernard’s visit follows those of Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., Louisville’s Chris Bell and Washington’s Denzel Boston. The only non-wideouts who have visited the Browns so far are quarterback Ty Simpson from Alabama, offensive tackle Markel Bell from Miami, edge rusher R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren from Toledo.

As a senior for the Tide last year, Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns, all personal bests for the Las Vegas native. He also played collegiately for Michigan State and Washington before heading out to Tuscaloosa for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Praised for his versatility to play inside or on the boundary, Bernard shines with the ball in his hands, making people miss in the open field. While he doesn’t have the speed to take the top off of defense’s, he’s crafty and knows how to use his size as an advantage.

At this point, Bernard is probably looking at a top-of-the-third round projection, with a slim chance of sneaking into the tail end of the second.

What Germie Bernard’s Top-30 Visit Means for the Cleveland Browns

The message seems quite clear. The Browns are not only considering drafting a wideout in the first half of the first round, but the due diligence on prospects like Bell and Bernard likely signal that the Browns are willing to take more than one wide receiver in next April’s three day event.

During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine last month, the Browns started chipping away at the position, meeting with Tyson, Lemon, Tate and Boston. Coming off a season where wideouts caught a grand total of four touchdowns all year long, it’s no wonder Cleveland looks really invested at the position during the pre-draft process.

While the team also tendered exclusive rights free agents Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash at the position, it’s pretty obvious that the passing offense needs help at more than one spot. It sure looks like the 2026 NFL Draft haul will feature more than one wideout after ignoring the position last year.