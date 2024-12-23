Browns, Jets are Perfect Match for Blockbuster Trade
The Cleveland Browns are in obvious need of a running back after Nick Chubb's latest injury. The question is, where will they find one?
The Browns don't exactly have a great financial situation, so finding an answer in free agency will be difficult. They could always turn to the NFL Draft, but Cleveland also has plenty of other pressing needs it must address.
Taking that into consideration, could the Browns explore a trade?
And if they do, could New York Jets halfback Breece Hall be on the table?
Hall appeared ready to ascend into the upper echelon of NFL running backs this season, but instead, he has been disappointing, recording 774 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do Hall a world of good?
The Jets also drafted a pair of backs last spring, selecting Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. That could potentially make Hall expendable in their eyes, and Hall also does not seem too pleased with his current role in the Big Apple.
The 23-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal, so Cleveland could acquire him without worrying about any financial obligation beyond 2025. And if Hall does well? Then the Browns can consider re-signing him to a fresh contract.
Yes, the running back position has largely been marginalized in today's game, but it seems hard to imagine that Cleveland feels entirely comfortable rolling into next season with Jerome Ford as its lead back.
If Hall does indeed become available, he would make perfect sense for the Browns, and given his impending free-agent status heading into next year, he also probably wouldn't be too costly in terms of draft capital.
Cleveland is going to have to get creative this offseason, and Hall is someone the team absolutely should consider.