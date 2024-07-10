Browns' Nick Chubb Is In Elite Company In This Rushing Category
Nick Chubb has been consistently great in a Cleveland Browns uniform. From his literal eighth career carry to his 1,238th, he has been a terror for opposing defenses and his numbers stack up favorably to some of the league's all-time greats.
One stat that proves the ultimate consistency is yards per carry. From Jason Gibbs of Cleveland Browns Daily, Nick Chubb's 5.3 yards per carry since entering the league in 2018 is the third highest number by any running back in the Super Bowl Era (minimum 500 carries) trailing just Bo Jackson and Jamaal Charles.
To go even deeper, while Bo Jackson was one of the best athletes to grace the earth, his NFL career was cut short thanks to an unfortunate hip injury. That injury allowed him to play just four NFL seasons and carry the ball 515 times.
Charles on the other hand had a much longer career, finishing with 11 seasons under his belt and a total of 1,407 carries. In that time, he averaged 5.4 yards per attempt.
Chubb's 5.3 yards per carry over his first six seasons is a remarkable number given his usage rate. Outside of 2023 which was cut short, he has never carried the ball less than 190 times during a season and still continued to put up incredible numbers.
The likelihood that Chubb's role will change going forward is very high. He will be 29 come this December and is returning from a horrific leg injury in 2023. His decline is certainly imminent but that does not take away from his greatness to this point.
The Cleveland Browns are a better team when Nick Chubb is on the football field. It may look and feel a little bit different in the years to come but if he can return to even 75 percent of his former self, he will continue to etch his name amongst the greatest to ever carry a football.