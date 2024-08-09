Cleveland Browns Should Pursue This Intriguing Receiver Cut By Patriots
The Cleveland Browns have a pretty solid trio of wide receivers in Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. But they could use some veteran depth at the position.
Look no further than JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was just cut by the New England Patriots.
Smith-Schuster obviously isn't what he used to be. Knee issues have sapped him over the last year or so, but he is worth a flier.
Why? Well, just two years ago, Smith-Schuster hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, his quarterback was Patrick Mahomes, but that is still good production, and he helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in the process.
Smith-Schuster wouldn't be expensive. No one is giving him a multi-year deal. No one is handing him a lucrative one-year pact, either.
What's the worst-case scenario if the Browns sign him? That he doesn't produce? No big deal. Just cut your losses and move on (like the Patriots).
But let's say Smith-Schuster is able to get healthy and actually has some juice left. Suddenly, Cleveland will add a very intriguing wide out to a growing arsenal of weapons for Deshaun Watson.
I know Browns fans want Brandon Aiyuk, but the chances of that happening seem relatively slim. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster is right there for the taking. He wouldn't cost any players or draft capital like Aiyuk, and he could potentially make an impact on Cleveland's aerial attack.
Is Smith-Schuster ever going to make a Pro Bowl again like he did during his famed days with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Probably not, but he is still just 27 years old, so the hope is that he still has enough left in the tank to provide something.