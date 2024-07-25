Browns 53-Man Roster Projection: Where Things Stand At Start Of Camp
The race to August 27 is officially on for the Cleveland Browns. That's the NFL's roster cutdown day, where general manager Andrew Berry will have to make some tough decisions as he trims the roster from 90 players to the first official 53.
On one hand, much of the heavy is already done for Berry with this roster. The majority of the team's starting positions are already accounted for and most of the position battles that will take place are further down the depth chart. Then again, those back end of the roster decisions are often some of the toughest a general manager has to make.
A lot can and will change with the Browns roster over the next four-plus weeks of training camp and the preseason. As the team prepares for its first practice though, here is an initial projection of the 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (3): Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley
The Browns QB room is fairly straightforward, with the biggest questions revolving around whether or not they'll keep three to start the season, and if they do will it be Huntley or 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Given last year's onslaught of injuries at the position, and in an effort to start the season with a little extra insurance while Watson makes his first starts post shoulder surgery, I'm embracing the idea that they'll keep three QBs. That may chance by the end of camp though, depending on how Watson looks.
Running Backs (3): Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines
Where is Nick Chubb you ask? Well, as he starts camp on the PUP list, it's likely he also opens the season with that designations, which would keep him sidelined for the first four weeks of the season. The Browns are going to be extra cautious with the four-time Pro Bowler. Once he's back Berry will have some finagling to do. Giovanni Ricci's presence on this roster plays a role here too.
Wide Receiver (6): Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods II
One of the more intriguing battles of camp is between Tillman and Moore for the second outside WR spot. Further down the roster the fifth and sixth wide receiver spots are up for grabs but with Thrash being the newest draft pick he seems safe. That last spot is a race between David Bell, Woods, James Proche II and Jaelon Darden. Woods seems poised for a good camp in his return from a ruptured Achilles.
Tight Ends (3): David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Giovanni Ricci
Ricci is a hybrid fullback/tight end so he'll have a very unique role in this offsense bouncing around the backfield and the slot. Berry may also look for upgrades behind Njoku as camp wears on or after roster cutdown day.
Offensive Line (9): Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Jedrick Wills, Ethan Pocic, James Hudson III, Zak Zinter, Brian Allen, Michael Dunn, Luke Wypler
Similar to Chubb, Jack Conklin is opening up camp on the PUP list. While both he and Wills continue to recover from serious knee injuries it's Conklin's timeline that seems a little bit slower at the moment. We'll see how he progresses throughout camp and if he'll be ready to play before Week 4 that could leave Cleveland keeping 10 total lineman at the initial cutdown. For now I'm predicting Conklin to start the year with Chubb on the PUP list.
Defensive Line (10): Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, Mike Hall Jr., Quinton Jefferson, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright
Defensive line is interesting because quite often under Berry the Browns have only kept four defensive tackles. Depth in the trenches is immensely important in Jim Schwartz system though. While his area could produce a surprise cut when it's all said and done, it seems more likely that they roll with 10 guys on the initial 53.
Linebackers (5): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, Tony Fields II, Nathaniel Watson
Fans are going to love Watson and he has a chance to contribute on special teams for the Browns. Tony Fields falls into the same boat, while the other three make up Cleveland's projected starting group.
Cornerbacks (6): Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee Sr. Tony Brown II
Like most position groups on this team, the front end is pretty straightforward. The back end is a little more curious, especially with a number of young players and draft picks to consider. The Browns signed Brown back in March though to add some veteran depth in the secondary and on special teams so I think he gets the nod.
Safeties (5): Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman, D'Anthony Bell
Delpit, Thornhill and McLeod are virtual locks. If the Browns decide to keep one additional offensive lineman or a fourth running back then they could end up having a tough decision to make here between Bell and Hickman. Both being special teams contributors though I think they try to keep them both yet again.
Specialists (3): Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Charley Hughlett
No surprises here. The only question will be whether or not the team tries to slide Cade York to the practice squad after cutdown day?