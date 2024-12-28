Browns Suddenly Have Glaring Need After Latest Update
Heading into 2024, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best up-and-coming linebackers in the NFL in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
After all, Owusu-Koramoah was coming off of a Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 and had just landed a contract extension from the Browns during the offseason.
However, in late October, Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign.
Thankfully, the injury wasn't severe enough to debilitate Owusu-Koramoah, but it has clouded his future in Cleveland, and in football in general.
Here's the thing: we know very little about Owusu-Koramoah's status, and recently, Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver provided a very vague update about the 25-year-old, saying that he is in "good spirits" and has remained connected to the team.
But as far as his injury progress or a potential timetable or any sort of real details about the injury? Nothing.
This probably isn't a very good sign, as you would think Tarver would have said something had there been any sort of positive news on Owusu-Koramoah.
Owusu-Koramoah was a lynchpin in Cleveland's No. 1-ranked defense in 2023 and was also terrific through the first half of 2024, so given his uncertain status heading into 2025, the Browns suddenly have a rather glaring need at linebacker.
With Owusu-Koramoah sidelined, Cleveland's linebacking corps consists of Jordan Hicks, Mohamoud Diabate and Devin Bush.
While that isn't completely terrible, it isn't great either, and it completely lacks starpower.
The problem is that the Browns aren't slated to any real cap space heading into free agency, so it may be difficult for them to fully address the issue.
This means Cleveland may need to seek out a trade or attempt to rectify the hole in the NFL Draft.
Of course, this is all assuming that Owusu-Koramoah won't be ready for the start of next season, if he is going to play in 2025 at all.
But based on what we have been hearing, you have to wonder if the Browns are preparing for life without one of their top defenders.