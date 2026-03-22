The One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt Cleveland Browns the Most

During the offseason where Cleveland had over 30 players hit free agency, it was clear there were going to be some big losses for the team.

Notably, the entire starting offensive line managed to hit free agency at the same time. While it may not be a bad thing, as Cleveland’s line struggled last year, losing one of those players may be a bigger issue than fans realize.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin has been a star when he stayed healthy for the team, and even though he rarely had the chance to play over the past few years, he’s been a vocal leader from the bench. Now Cleveland’s lack of veteran leadership on the line may be apparent next season.

What Conklin did with the Browns

Conklin joined the Browns back in 2020 where he was a part of the team that broke Cleveland’s playoff drought. He started 15 games that season and was named as a first team All-Pro.

After missing half of 2021, he played 14 games with the Browns in 2022. Cleveland had one of the top lines in the league, playing next to Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio (who are also each likely leaving in free agency).

Over the past three years Conklin has played in just 21 total games. Even when he’s dealing with injury, the Browns line has clearly been better with Conklin on the field.

Conklin has played a crucial role mentoring some of Cleveland’s younger revolving doors of tackles over the past few seasons. He’s been working with guys like Dawand Jones and Jederick Wills, who each struggled, but fit better when playing with Conklin.

Browns without Conklin

The Browns will be running a completely new starting offensive line this season. Tytus Howard will be the new right tackle, Tevin Jenkins and Zion Johnson will be the guards and Elgton Jenkins will be the center. Only Jones has a chance to be a starter next year as the left tackle, but Cleveland will likely be taking a rookie in the first round.

While the Browns will have veterans like Elgton Jenkins on the roster, there will be no one with experience in Cleveland. While the talent should be there for Cleveland, it may take longer for the offensive line to mesh.

It’s not the on field things that the Browns will miss from Conklin, it’s the little things. Teaching guys where to go in Cleveland, getting to know the staff, the fans, the culture. The offensive line will be learning most of that from scratch without the leadership of Conklin.

There’s been attention on losing Bitonio and Teller, but losing Conklin hurts just as much. He could have been a cheap way to help with some continuity issues, but now don’t be surprised if Cleveland’s line still is looking to put it together early next season.