Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Preview and Prediction
It's a Travis Kelce homecoming of sorts at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs come to town – along with a parade of Swifties – to square off with the Cleveland Browns.
When the schedule first dropped back in may, there was a thought that this game could be a pivotal one for the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, the Browns season went awry so early on, it became obvious this game was going to be more important to the Chiefs for seeding purposes in the AFC.
For a second consecutive year, the Chiefs offense seems to be missing something. And Mahomes isn't lighting it up like a perennial MVP candidate he's been in the past. He's thrown for just 20 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this year. But he's still Patrick Mahomes. And he's still got Travis Kelce – the hometown kid – downfield. And he's still orchestrated seven fourth-quarter comebacks this season.
It's Kansas City's defense that presents the biggest challenge for Cleveland, led most notably by defensive tackle Chris Jones. Keeping Jameis Winston clean will be key if the Browns plan on pulling off the upset on Sunday. Winston's job is made a little tougher by the absence of Cedric Tillman for a third straight week and potentially David Njoku, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The biggest thing though, as always with Winston, is protecting the football.
Do the Browns have what it takes to spoil Kelce's homecoming and sour Taylor Swift's birthday weekend?
Anthony Moeglin: Browns 28, Chiefs 24
The Chiefs have been flirting with a loss for the past 1.5 months and Sunday their luck is going to run out.
Cleveland has more than held their own through this stretch of three playoff teams in the past month and I think Sunday is finally the game where Jameis is able to limit his turnovers. Cleveland is going to be play an aggressive brand of football where they won't settle for field goals and will try to score touchdowns on every possession. Jerry Jeudy stays hot and the Cleveland defense makes a few stops to limit Patrick Mahomes.
Cleveland gets a huge upset win and spoils Travis Kelce's homecoming.
Cole McDaniel: Browns 20, Chiefs 17
In a game where everyone expects the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs to win, the 3-10 Cleveland Browns manage to pull off a shocking upset.
Despite the rough season for the Browns, they have managed to keep a lot of their recent games fairly close. While this team continues scratch and claw for anything they can get, the Chiefs have not looked overly impressive.
The wins have come but dominant performances have been absent this season. After back-to-back weeks of 19-17 victories over division rivals and clinching the AFC West, the Chiefs are due for a slip up. On the road in December against an overlooked opponent feels like a fitting time.
Cleveland's defense not only manages to slow down Kareem Hunt in a welcome back home but they should be able to keep Patrick Mahomes contained as the former MVP does not look like himself this season.
Dylan Feltovich: Chiefs 21, Browns 17
After a tough loss on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions at home on Sunday.
While the Chiefs 12-1 record seems daunting, 10 of the 12 wins were by one touchdown or less. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit continue to carry the weight, so the Browns must find a way to break down Kansas City's stout defense. With tight end David Njoku's status up in the air for the contest, so Cleveland needs production from wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.
Spencer German: Chiefs 23, Browns 20
Perhaps more than ever over the last three years, the Kansas City Chiefs look mortal on the football field. And yet, they continue to find ways to win. I think that will be the case yet again when the Browns host the defending champs. There actually should be a somewhat decent opportunity to run the ball against this team, and maybe after a more balanced offensive attack last week in Pittsburgh, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will take advantage of it.
I'm not sure I believe it will happen though. And when you rely on Jameis Winston to win you football games, turnovers will happe. Like most of Kansas City's games this year, I think the Browns have an opportunity keep it close, but Mahomes, Kelce and the magical Taylor Swift fairy dust will allow them to do what they always do and eek it out at the end.
Then again, the Browns have no business winning this game, so maybe that's why they will.