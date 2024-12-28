Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Preview and Prediction
The Browns close out the home portion of their schedule in a Week 17 showdown with the MIami Dolphins. Games haven't meant much to the Browns in quite some time now, but for Miami, a road win this weekend keeps their slim playoff hopes alive. Cleveland, on the other hand, has a chance to play spoiler for a second straight week and knock a team out of postseason contention with a win.
Everyone knows about the abundance of weapons Miami boasts from Tyreek Hill, to De'Von Achane, but despite all the talents surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, it's been a bit of an inconsistent season for the Dolphins on that side of the ball. Defensively though, Miami boasts a top 10 rushing unit, a top 12 passing defense, and the third best third down defense.
The biggest question for the Browns is whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make strides in his second week as a starter. Protecting the football would be a start. His efforts will be made more difficult by the absence of tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Even still, Cleveland is considered a 6.5-point home underdog according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, which speaks to the faith oddsmakers have in the DTR led offense.
Here are this week's predictions from our staff:
Anthony Moeglin: Dolphins 31, Browns 10
The Dorian Thompson-Robinson led Browns will continue to struggle down the home stretch of the season. Although, this week, a loss helps keep the Bengals out of playoff contention so either way, it is a positive for Browns fans.
This one will be ugly. DTR and the offense will struggle while Mike McDaniel and the Dolphin offense will dice us up. A bummer of a Sunday on the last home game of the season, Browns fall 31-10.
Cole McDaniel: Dolphins 19, Browns 13
When it comes to the forecast on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have potentially dodged a bullet. When the schedule was first released in the spring, a cold weather game in Cleveland at the end of December did not bode well for Miami.
Despite this Week 17 contest being on December 29th, the high for the day is projected at 60 degrees. Even though rain is nearly a guarantee during the game, the Dolphins will likely be thrilled that they have avoided cold conditions that have caused them problems in the past.
Cleveland will likely struggle to move the football once again with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback and need Jerome Ford to carry the workload on offense. Ultimately, the Browns get one step closer to a top five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Dolphins on the other hand will move to 8-8 and sit just outside of an AFC Wild Card spot.
Dylan Feltovich: Dolphins 24, Browns 14
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in the season finale on Sunday. And even though the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time, the Dolphins are still in the mix to land a wildcard spot.
Despite losing the first two games following the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami has won five of the team's last seven contests. The veteran quarterback has elevated the play out of his weapons, especially tight end Jonnu Smith. With Cleveland's defense struggling at times this season, along with the lack of depth at the linebacker position, Miami's explosive offense will likely be able to succeed on Sunday.
Spencer German: Dolphins 20, Browns 13
Colder weather seems to be Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins kryptonite. He is 0-7 when the temperature is 45 degrees or lower. Now, it doesn't appear that the Browns will get that advantage on Sunday with the temperatures expected to approach 60 degrees, with rain in the mix as well. If that forecast comes to fruition it could make for a sloppy game at the very least.
Regardless of the weather, I just don't have much confidence that the Dorian Thompson-Robinson led offense will be putting up a lot of points. What's more likely, is that it'll be another day where the offense struggles to move the ball consistently and more turnovers will follow. If that happens, the Browns will once again find themselves on the losing end of things and one step closer to a top 5 pick in the draft.
This game is less about the Dolphins being some exceptional team, and more about the Browns being a miserable one. Pound that under.