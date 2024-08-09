Do The Cleveland Browns Have Two Top 10 Coordinators?
Last season, the Cleveland Browns defense was considered one of the best in the entire NFL in their first year with Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator. Schwartz was then named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Headed into Schwartz's second season as defensive coordinator with the Browns, Cleveland is once again prepared to be a dominant force defensively.
On the offensive side of the ball, Ken Dorsey is the new offensive coordinator for Cleveland. Although Kevin Stefanski is still set to call plays this year, Dorsey is able to help implement a game plan perhaps a little better suited for Deshaun Watson. After playing for Cleveland from 2006-2008, he has spent numerous years in the NFL coaching ranks. His work with Josh Allen in Buffalo may be his best calling card to help Watson regain elite form.
The 33rd Team recently created their rankings for the top 10 NFL coordinators and both Schwartz and Dorsey made the rankings. Schwartz came in at No. 3, while Dorsey is No. 8 on the list.
Cleveland is the only team to have both coordinators in the rankings. Schwartz was the second defensive coordinator behind Kansas City's Steve Spagnuolo. Dorsey was the fifth offensive coordinator behind Detroit's Ben Johnson, Baltimore's Todd Monken, Pittsburgh's Arthur Smith and Houston's Bobby Slowik.
Would Cleveland Browns fans agree with these rankings?
The safe assumption is that most Browns fans would try to make the case for Schwartz at No. 1 and rightly so after last season. As for Dorsey, it is hard to dispute rankings or make a case for something higher because this is a new job in Cleveland. Aside from what has been seen in training camp, the offense has not been on the field yet in a game setting.
Arthur Smith at No. 5 was perhaps the one that caught my attention the most, especially after the Atlanta Falcons struggled so severely on offense last season. Using Bijan Robinson as a decoy instead of just giving him the football consistently felt like a major misuse of talent. No longer being a head coach and just being the offensive coordinator could be what Smith needs in Pittsburgh. Hopefully Dorsey and his offense in Cleveland can have a better season than Smith's.
The Cleveland Browns have an excellent staff in place at the moment and this is just further proof.