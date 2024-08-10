Browns Digest

Five New Faces To Watch in Browns vs. Packers on Saturday

When the Cleveland Browns are on the field Saturday, here are five names to keep an eye on.

Anthony Moeglin

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) stands on the sideline during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea.
Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) stands on the sideline during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Browns' roster is pretty much all set for Week 1. There are a couple of spots that are up for grabs but none of real consequence. By my count, the only open spots are the fifth receiver, the third tight end, and depth at tackle.

This offseason featured a handful of new additions to the roster that will fill in these final open spots. The bottom line is that it is going to be hard to make this team, and these five players will have to work to make that a reality.

Saturday will be our first chance to get a look at them in live competition against the Green Bay Packers.

1. Mike Hall Jr. - Defensive Tackle

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) holds up his hands in an O a
Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) holds up his hands in an O as the team takes the field before Saturday s NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The hype for Cleveland's second-round pick is rapidly growing. The former Ohio State Buckeye and hometown kid is drawing comparisons to Aaron Donald by his teammates and is making an impact early in camp. When he is on the field Saturday, expect him to make a huge impact.

2. Jamari Thrash - Wide Receiver

Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash eyes a pass in a drill during minicamp, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Berea.
Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash eyes a pass in a drill during minicamp, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not much has been said about this rookie. Thrash has largely flown under the radar so far in camp and how can you blame him? He is competing in a room that has one open spot and is filled with the names the likes of Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Expect him to get a ton of action when Cleveland has the football.

3. Michael Woods III - Wide Receiver

Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (12) runs after a catch as Washington C
Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (12) runs after a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) defends during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Remember him? Woods is the former sixth-round pick from Oklahoma who worked his way onto the roster in 2022, but a torn Achilles took his 2023 season. His injury was unfortunate and now he is competing for one spot in a crowded room. Saturday we will see what Woods has left in the tank and if he is a guy who can make the team in 2024.

4. Nathaniel Watson - Linebacker

Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs against Mississippi State
Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I'm curious about this one. Watson is an older rookie after spending six years in college at Mississippi State. He led the SEC in tackles in 2024, but has had a number of significant injuries. He will get a ton of playing time on Saturday and we will see what he has in his toolbag.

5. Cedric Tillman - Wide Receiver

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) catches a pass in the third quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game bet
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) catches a pass in the third quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tillman is going to make the roster. However, this kid has taken camp by storm. Every day, he has made a big catch, whether it be a 50-plus-yard touchdown or a tough grab over the middle. He is earning the trust of his quarterbacks. He will be out there early on Saturday. It will be a good look at what he is bringing to the table in Year 2.

The roster competitions are few and far between, but these five are squarely in them. When they are on the field, keep an eye out for what they are bringing to the table in 2024.

Anthony Moeglin

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch.

