How D'Onta Foreman's Injury Impacts Cleveland Browns Offense
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman was immobilized and carted off of the field after getting injured during a kickoff drill in practice on Thursday.
First and foremost, let's hope and pray that Foreman is okay. It looked pretty serious, but it's entirely possible that he is perfectly fine.
The Browns signed Foreman to a one-year deal this offseason, fortifying their backfield with Nick Chubb still on the mend from the devastating knee injury he suffered last September.
The general expectation was that Foreman would compete with Jerome Ford for carries early on in 2024, and if and when Chubb returned, Cleveland would adjust as it saw fit.
But if Foreman ends up being sidelined for an extended period of time, the Browns will have to figure out a way to adapt.
Last year, Ford and Kareem Hunt were Cleveland's top two rushers. Hunt is no longer on the roster, so now, the Browns, will have to turn to names like Pierre Strong Jr., Nyheim Hines and possibly even undrafted rookie Aidan Robbins.
Hines is more of a pass-catcher than a rusher, so that probably means Strong would have the inside track to earn the No. 2 running back job (of course, this is all assuming that Chubb won't be ready for Week 1).
Strong actually was impressive in limited action last year, rushing for 291 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
That being said, that is obviously a very small sample size, so no matter how you spin it, Foreman's injury absolutely throws things off-kilter for Cleveland.
The Browns are surely planning to lean an awful lot on their rushing attack this coming season in order to take pressure off of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his way back from shoulder surgery.
Foreman isn't explosive, but he is a bruising back who can move the chains and keep defenses honest. Cleveland was hoping to get that from him in 2024.
If Foreman ends up being shelved, this will put more onus on the right arm of Watson to deliver the goods. Watson has obviously done it in the past with the Houston Texans, but that was four years ago. It remains to be seen if he can do it again with the Browns.
It also places that much more pressure on Ford to perform. Ford rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but logged just four yards per attempt. That isn't going to cut it. He needs to be more efficient than that, particularly if Foreman is sidelined.
Perhaps Cleveland could peruse the trade market for a running back, but at this point, pickings are slim. The Browns could always make a move by the trade deadline, but that isn't until November.
Right now, Cleveland may have to just make do with what it has at its disposal. It was able to successfully adjust after the Chubb injury in Week 2 last year, so we know that the Browns have the ability to be resourceful.
All things considered, we are in wait and see mode with Foreman. Hopefully, we get some positive news on his condition, and all of this will be moot.