Jerome Ford Could Be An Asset For Browns' Return Team
Last season, the Cleveland Browns were forced into a tough position at running back after losing Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury in Week Two. Fortunately for the Browns, they had Jerome Ford at their disposal and the young backup running back stepped up for his team.
Although Ford does not have the same level of elite vision we have grown accustomed to with Chubb, he still managed to break off some really big runs. In addition to flashes of home run plays, Ford was one of the more dangerous receiving running backs out of the backfield last year. Ford's five receiving touchdowns was second to only Christian McCaffrey's seven last year during the regular season.
Headed into the 2024-25 season, there is a massive question as to when Nick Chubb can actually return to the field. Until Chubb is full-go, the safe assumption is that Ford will serve as the primary running back. Even when Chubb likely re-assumes his role as the starting running back, Ford should get plenty of work on third down.
There is another way that Cleveland can take advantage of his big play ability. The would be as a kick returner.
At the moment, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is looking to get ahead of the new NFL kickoff rule. If Ventrone can get true playmakers on the field and his group finds success early in the season, then Cleveland could regularly be setting the offense up with excellent starting field position.
In Wednesday's OTA session, Jerome Ford, Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman were some of the players being used to return kickoffs. For Ford, this is something not entirely new due to standing back deep for the team during his rookie season in 2022. Although most kickoffs resulted in touchbacks with the old format, Ford was still able to return 30 kickoffs for 723 yards and his longest return went for 48 yards. Those were rather impressive numbers for the rookie.
Two seasons later, it may make tons of sense to put Ford back there once again. The new kickoff rule will likely result in less touchbacks and give two returners the opportunity to return kickoffs from the "landing zone" between the 20-yard line and end zone.
When serving as the primary running back, perhaps other players should handle the duties in order to reduce the wear and tear on Ford's body. Also, having plenty of energy before getting carries will be important. In that scenario, utilizing Jamari Thrash, Cedric Tillman or even Nyheim Hines when he is back from his injury, makes the most sense. However, once Nick Chubb returns, Ford probably should be an important factor in the return game.
Ford will most definitely have a big opportunity to make an impact on offense this coming season. At the same time, his biggest impact may actually be on special teams. If Ford can become the best returner the Browns have had since Josh Cribbs, then his value will continue to rise with the Cleveland Browns. He has the speed and explosiveness to potentially offer that.