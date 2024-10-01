Kansas City Chiefs Could Pursue Trade For Browns' Amari Cooper
The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position with both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown out for the foreseeable future, and the Cleveland Browns may have the answer for them in the form of Amari Cooper.
Let's face it: times are tough in Cleveland right now.
The Browns fell to the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday to drop to 1-3 in what is beginning to look like a lost season for a squad that miraculously won 11 games a year ago.
Cleveland has yet to crest the 20-point mark in any individual contest in 2024, and with Cooper set to become a free agent next March, the Browns may want to seriously consider moving him.
Should Cleveland decide to trade the 30-year-old, the Chiefs would represent a perfect landing spot.
Last season, Patrick Mahomes struggled due to a rather thin receiving corps. Kansas City attempted to address the problem by adding Brown in free agency and then selecting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the NFL Draft, but with Brown and Rice now sidelined, the Chiefs are back to square one.
Or even worse.
Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes does not have a single familiar target at his disposal, and although Worthy has shown flashes, he is still just a rookie.
Cooper would bring a steady, veteran presence to Kansas City and would surely thrive as a deep threat within the Chiefs' offense.
The five-time Pro Bowler hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Browns sifting through five different starting quarterbacks.
Imagine what he could do with some stability in Kansas City? And Mahomes is not just any ordinary quarterback. He is already establishing himself as an all-time great. Plus, Andy Reid is an offensive genius who will know exactly how to utilize Cooper.
It seems relatively likely that Cleveland will end up trading Cooper for some draft capital, and the Chiefs always have Skyy Moore to potentially include in a deal.
Cooper won't fetch a first-round pick, but at this point, if the Browns can land a decent draft choice along with a young receiver like Moore in return for Cooper, they should just pull the trigger.
Kansas City is trying to win a third straight Super Bowl, and Cooper would constitute a terrific asset for the receiver-needy club the rest of the way.
We'll see if the Chiefs attempt to make a play for Cooper in the coming weeks.