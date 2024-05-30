Linebacker Jordan Hicks Already Leading The Browns Defense
Jordan Hicks is entering his tenth season in the NFL but his first with the Cleveland Browns. The 31-year-old linebacker was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons, following long stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. This offseason, Hicks signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Browns.
The addition of Hicks as a free agent signing is huge for Cleveland. The Browns not only get a talented, experienced linebacker next to Jermemiah Owusu-Koramoah, but they get a natural leader.
Despite being new to the team, a recent OTA practice where Hicks was mic'd up, proves that he has instantly been a vocal leader for the defense. In the first ten seconds of the video uploaded to the Browns' YouTube channel and X account, Hicks can be heard encouraging his teammates.
"Sup y'all. Come On. Let's go. Great energy," said Hicks. "Start with energy, uh huh. Good to see you dawg, good to see ya. Good to see you. Let's go."
Not only was Hicks getting his teammates fired up for what is considered voluntary practices, but he was also doing his best to interact with numerous guys on the field. This is the sign of someone who has been in this league for a while, knows what it takes to be successful and made an instant connection with his new teammates.
Not only can Hicks be a vocal leader for the Browns, but he can also serve as a leader by example. For it being May, he appeared to be flying around in drills. Hicks is most certainly putting in effort and taking OTAs seriously.
Anthony Walker Jr's unfortunate injury history hurt the linebacking corps in recent history. If Hicks can avoid the injury bug, yet continue to bring the fire witnessed to this point, then the second level of Cleveland's defense just got a whole lot stronger headed into the 2024 season.