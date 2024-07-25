Perfect Attendance at Day One of Cleveland Browns Training Camp Signals Strong Start
The 2024 Cleveland Browns mean business.
Training Camp opened on Tuesday in Berea and the Cleveland Browns had perfect attendance, even with the recent travel challenges. The one potential contract holdout was ended and it truthfully didn't look like it was going to matter. Even while "holding out," receiver Amari Cooper was in Berea at the facility going through a team workout.
Sure, come October or November, no one is going to reference or even remember there being no drama on Day 1 of Training Camp. Maybe it doesn't directly correlate to yards gained, plays made or touchdowns scored, but it means something as the foundation of the 2024 Browns is laid.
This era of Cleveland Browns football has been filled with drama. Some of the drama has been warranted, while some of the uncertainty has felt unfair at times. Regardless, the team has had to battle through it. The beginning of 2024 is different.
Just by looking around the league, Jordan Love made headlines with his "hold-in" in Green Bay, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is not attending training camp until he gets a contract extension, and Brandon Aiyuk is trying to force his way out of San Francisco. None of that has made its way to Cleveland.
Now is the time for players to use their leverage against their organizations, and they are well within their rights to do so. NFL careers are so short and guys need to capitalize while they can.
The lack of issues in Cleveland tells me two things. The first is that the players want to be there. Everyone knows the urgency of this season and they want to do everything in their power to continue building their culture of winning.
The second is that the front office has this team in good shape from a contract perspective. Even with Deshaun Watson's contract kicking into high gear in 2024, Andrew Berry and his team have found creative ways to adjust other contracts to make this team as competitive as possible.
Maybe it's something or maybe it's nothing, but the fact that Cleveland is ready to go on Day 1 of Training Camp should make Browns' fans feel great about what's to come.