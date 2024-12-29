Shocking QB Option Could be Emerging for Browns
The Cleveland Browns have quite the mess on their hands when it comes to their quarterback situation.
Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston is headed toward free agency and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not even looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback thus far.
So, what will the Browns do about their problem under center this coming offseason?
Well, Cleveland could always select a signal-caller in the NFL Draft, but its ability to do so will depend on its draft positioning. Plus, even if the Browns do have the opportunity to select Shedeur Sanders, there is always the chance that Sanders could refuse to play for Cleveland.
In the event that the Browns don't want to rely on the draft for a solution, they could also look to free agency or pursue a trade, and in the case of the latter scenario, an unexpected option may be emerging for Cleveland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings took McCarthy with the 10th overall pick last April and traded up to do so, but McCarthy's rookie campaign was sabotaged due to a knee injury he suffered during the preseason.
As a result, free-agent signing Sam Darnold assumed the position and has had a breakout campaign, establishing himself as a Pro Bowl candidate.
Here's the catch: Darnold is slated to hit the open market himself, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that Minnesota plans on trying to re-sign the former No. 3 overall selection.
What does that entail for McCarthy?
Well, considering Darnold is just 27 years old, the Vikings would probably ink him to a long-term deal if they did re-sign him, which would leave McCarthy out in the cold.
This could absolutely open the door to a McCarthy trade, and if so, you have to figure the Browns would be one of the top potential destinations.
Given that Minnesota spent significant draft capital to acquire McCarthy, Cleveland would also likely have to spend the quite a bit itself to land the Michigan product.
But taking into account how poor the Browns' circumstances currently are, it may be worth it for Cleveland to cough up some desirable assets to bring in McCarthy, particularly if the front office feels that snagging a franchise quarterback in the draft might be an exercise in futility.