Should the Browns Consider Extending Jedrick Wills Jr.?
While everyone is hyper focused on Amari Cooper's ongoing holdout with the Browns, another candidate for a contract extension has suddenly emerged, courtesy of NFL insider Albert Breer.
During his weekly visit to 92.3 The Fan's Afternoon Drive, Breer discussed the status of 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr., who is also entering the final year of his contract. According to Breer though, given the scarcity of dependable tackles it makes sense for Cleveland to consider extending him now instead of waiting and risk having to pay him more next offseason.
"That left tackle position is a really difficult one and guys typically get better in year five, year six, year seven," said Breer. "If you look at the trajectory of certain players you see that they keep getting better as they get older. [The Eagles] Jason Peters is that way and he's a hall of famer. ... I think if you feel good about how you developed him you should really look at that. And it's not so much I think the guy is the next coming of Anthony Muñoz, More so it's just I think it's really really hard to find a great left tackle, or even a good left tackle."
Breer went on to add that it's a move he'd consider if he was part of the Browns front office, reiterating the importance of having stability along the offensive line. That's something Cleveland is no stranger to after an injury riddled 2023 season that saw more than a dozen players end up on the injured reserve. That list of injured players included Wills and his fellow tackles Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Browns Make Key Hire To Beef Up Athletic Training Staff
The Browns were able to weather the storm without their top three tackles and finish the regular season 11-5 as a wild card team. However, the injuries finally caught up with Cleveland in a blowout loss to the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.
Breer's point on stability in the trenches is valid, but that doesn't erase the fact that Wills has been one of the more inconsistent players up front over the last four years. It's the perplexing reality about Wills considering his work with the Bill Callahan, who is regarded as the best offensive line coach in the game.
With Callahan off to Tennessee to coach with his son, Brian, pulling out the full potential of the 25-year-old now falls on new o-line coach Andy Dickerson. If he can, Wills will easily earn himself an extension from the Browns in 2025 – granted at a premium rate. If he doesn't though the Browns could easily shift their attention to the draft as an avenue to address the role, especially with a first-round pick at their disposal for the first time since 2021.
Still, Breer's suggestion highlights how quickly a decision must be made on Wills. Should the Browns consider extending him now or wait until after next season?