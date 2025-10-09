Three Cleveland Browns veterans who could be traded this season
The Cleveland Browns have traded two veteran players this week.
As the calendar gets closer to the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4th at 4:00 p.m., teams will continue to call Browns general manager Andrew Berry to make some deals.
The Browns already traded Week 1 starting quarterback and team captain Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round pick. On Wednesday night, the Browns sent starting cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell and a pick swap.
Sitting at 1-4, the Browns are in the basement of the NFL. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already turned the page to third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the team enters evaluation mode.
With plenty of veterans to sell off, keep an eye on these Browns players who could be moved.
TE David Njoku
The Browns are a team lacking leadership, especially on the offensive side of the football.
Trading away Njoku, one of Cleveland’s longest-tenured players, would only add to that issue. However, the Browns drafted his contingency plan in Harold Fannin Jr.
Njoku is 29 years old and will be looking for a new contract at the end of the season. His skillset alone makes him one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league, as he’s an ample blocker and a threat with the football in his hands.
Stefanski loves using tight ends, but inconsistency at quarterback has made Njoku expendable. Don’t be surprised to hear reports of teams calling the Browns about one of the best tight ends in football.
RB Jerome Ford
The writing was on the wall for Ford when the Browns restructured his contract this offseason after drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in April.
Ford has proven to be worth keeping on the roster as a contributor on special teams. Also, it seems like Stefanski trusts his pass protection ability more than Sampson, who has seemingly been missing on most third downs in recent weeks.
But at some point, the Browns could decide to deploy both rookie running backs together, making Ford worth whatever late-round draft pick they could get for him.
OG Wyatt Teller
Teller has been a staple at right guard for Stefanski since the Baker Mayfield era, but he’s a free agent after this season.
Teller turns 31 years old in November. The issue here is that the Browns could potentially lose their entire starting offensive line next season due to free agency and retirement. Deciding to extend Teller could be a more popular option than trading him, but that goes against the youth movement currently happening.