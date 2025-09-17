Why the Cleveland Browns could trade their longest-tenured running back
Ever since James Connor joined the Arizona Cardinals, he has been stout in the backfield.
However, at the age of 30-years-old, the clock is starting to tick on the need to build up a talented and young backfield behind him. Not only will this allow for the Cardinals to grow towards the future, but also prolong Connor's already impressive career.
Enter Jerome Ford, the fourth-year running back from the Cleveland Browns.
In a very, very young backfield that carries three other rookie running backs, Ford is slowly being fizzled out of the picture in Cleveland. It's not because he is not talented enough, its because the ceiling for the other three is currently showing to be well higher than that of Ford's.
The 5th round, 156th overall selection out of the University of Cincinnati, has been with the Browns since the 2022 season. Over the course of four years, he has rushed for 1,429 yards, seven touchdowns and hauled in 87 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns.
In 2024, he picked up 564 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging just 40.4 yards per game. While he has been behind running backs like Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and others throughout his career, 2025 is the first time where it looked like he would be the lead back.
Unfortunately for Ford, that simply won't be the case. At least not now after the return of Quinshon Judkins.
Heading into Week Three, Judkins is officially atop the depth chart for the Browns. He debuted last week against the Baltimore Ravens and tore it up with a team-high 13 touches, notching 71 total yards of offense.
Behind Judkins is fourth-round draft pick Dylan Sampson, meaning that Ford is now RB3 heading into the upcoming matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Sampson hasn't been terribly productive out of the backfield, but should continue to see more touches to get him adapted to the NFL game.
For the Browns, this makes sense. The team is attempting to capitalize on the early-season productivity from their two 2025 NFL Draft picks at the running back position.
Unfortunately for Ford, this means that his ability to continue to grow and form into a reliable running back in the league is put on hold. By being RB3, he may get a couple carries throughout the game in Green Bay, but not enough to see real productivity.
If Cleveland is set on chugging through the rest of 2025 with Sampson and Judkins leading the charge, a trade makes the most sense for both the Browns and Ford.
The Cardinals could use Ford
As mentioned, Connor is getting to that age where running backs start to slow down a bit. Their bounce and movement takes a dip, their ability to take tackle after tackle waivers and the so-called "prime" of a player is at its ending point.
Arizona is currently not contending for a Super Bowl appearance this season, neither are the Browns, so investing in the future should be on their mind.
Taking a flyer on Ford for little loss would only have positives for them. They would get a 5'10", 210 pound runner who can give you three-to-four yards per carry. This would in turn allow for Connor to break off bigger carries and take less hits per game.
In order to bring in Ford, the Cardinals wouldn't have to throw much the way of Cleveland. They already have their future running backs and would probably only ask for picks in return.
The most likely return in exchange for Ford would be a 2025 fourth or fifth round pick, which is not a negative for the Browns in their current situation. Just weeks ago former Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth rounder.
Ford certainly is not a bad running back, but his future with the Cleveland Browns is up in the air after the recent depth chart was released. A new path for each side should be explored in the coming weeks.