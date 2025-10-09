Cleveland Browns swap cornerbacks with Jacksonville Jaguars in latest trade
The Cleveland Browns are certainly the most active team on the NFL trade market right now.
The Browns just traded quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry wasn’t finished.
Cleveland has made another trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending away cornerback Greg Newsome. The Browns received cornerback Tyson Campbell back in the trade.
The teams also swapped sixth and seventh round draft picks while swapping cornerbacks.
The Jaguars drafted Campbell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has six career interceptions and has started 59 games for Jacksonville. In July 2024, he signed a four-year deal worth $76.5 million.
Now, the Browns won’t have to worry about extending Newsome, who was playing on the final year of his contract. At the same time, they secure a cornerback to complement Denzel Ward, who just expressed that the Browns are still trying to remain competitive despite their 1-4 record.
Newsome had been solid as an outside cornerback in Jim Schwartz’s scheme. But the team always seemed apprehensive about giving him reps on the boundary. When Martin Emerson Jr. was lost for the season in training camp, Newsome assumed the role.
He was playing well, but Berry likely couldn’t pass on the opportunity to get a player who is just as talented and already on a contract extension.
Newsome started 47 games for the Browns in his career. The former first-round pick out of Northwestern has been the subject of trade speculation for over a year as he approached the final season of his contract with the Browns.
The Browns are still paying quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed money into 2026. While Berry has navigated that poor decision by restricting contracts, the team has to remain smart about throwing around big money.
Cleveland and Jacksonville pulled off a blockbuster trade during the first round of the NFL Draft when the Jaguars traded up for Travis Hunter. Now, Newsome and Hunter will be in the same backfield.
The Jaguars are 4-1, which is bad news for Cleveland’s bonus first-round draft pick. But with an impressive record in a wide open AFC, Jacksonville’s James Gladstone was able to capitalize on a Browns team set back by the worst trade in the history of professional sports.
The Browns are 1-4 and just traded their team captain and Week 1 starting quarterback. Now, they traded a long-tenured defensive back. If the team continues to struggle, other veterans on the roster could certainly be moved.