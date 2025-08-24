Browns Digest

Three Cornerbacks The Cleveland Browns Should Pursue Prior to Week One

Here are three cornerbacks that the Cleveland Browns should pursue to bolster the secondary unit ahead of week one.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After three preseason games for the Cleveland Browns, it's clear that general manager Andrew Berry may have to make some extra moves before the team's week one matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On offense, the running back room still lacks an additional playmaker with rookie Quinshon Judkins remaining unsigned. But despite Cleveland's cornerback room once being a strong suit for the organization, injuries have completely decimated the depth at the position group. Unfortunately for the Browns, the market for quality cornerbacks becomes slim with just a week away from kickoff. But there still remains a chance that Berry could find a way to land an additional cornerback for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Here are three cornerbacks that Cleveland should pursue to bolster the secondary unit ahead of week one.

Asante Samuel, Free Agent

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) tallies an interception as he celebrates with safety Derwin James Jr. (3) on a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), not shown, during the second quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 011423 Chargers Jags Cp 110 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Out of all three of the cornerbacks on this list, free agent Asante Samuel Jr. would be the ideal addition out of the bunch.

As a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Samuel played a key role in the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive attack over the past four seasons. During that stretch, the 25-year-old standout totaled 163 tackles, 35 pass breakups and six interceptions, proving to be a legitimate NFL starter. Despite his impressive resume, Samuel remains unsigned due to medicals, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Obviously, medical issues could be a huge concern for a team that is currently dealing with a fair share of their own. However, his potential when healthy is perfect with Ward on the other side of the field. Samuel has recently taken visits to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, which means Berry must act quickly if he wants to land the young talent.

Josh Hayes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the deepest cornerback rooms in the NFL heading into this season. Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Tykee Smith are projected to be the starters heading into this season. And with the organization selecting multiple cornerback in the 2025 Draft, there's a good chance that Josh Hayes could be available.

Hayes, a former sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, began to establish himself last season in a crowded room, ending with a PFF defensive grade of 64.5 on 264 snaps. While he may not have highly-regarded resume like Samuel, pursuing a young cornerback that has shown flashes could be a cheaper option for the Browns.

Samuel Womack III, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III (33) reacts after a Jacksonville Jaguars pass fell incomplete Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continuing with the trend of young cornerbacks, Indianapolis Colts' Samuel Womack III is another intriguing option for Cleveland to solve their secondary issues.

Last season, the former 2022 fifth-round pick stepped up in a huge way for the Colts as they dealt with injuries throughout the course of the year. Womack finished with a PFF defensive grade of 71.4, along with a 71.3 coverage grade in 2024. However, Colts Wire's Paul Bretl mentioned the 26-year-old as a potential cut candidate in a recent article, claiming that Womack could be squeezed out by a healthy cornerback room.

"Womack is dealing with an injury, which adds uncertainty to the decision," Bretl wrote. "He also played a lot of snaps for the Colts in 2024 and had really good ball production. But as camp went on and the Colts got healthier at cornerback with Brents and Jaylon Jones returning, along with the addition of Xavien Howard, Womack seemed to get squeezed out."

If Berry could pull off a late-round pick swap for Womack, he would be a solid addition with a decent amount of experience.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Browns Opinion