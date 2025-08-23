Three Running Backs The Cleveland Browns Should Pursue Prior to Week One
As we quickly approach the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns must find stability within their current running back room before kickoff.
While Cleveland already has both Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson as their projected top-two running backs this season, both players excel in run plays outside of the tackles, as well as third-down backs. And with Judkins still unsigned, head coach Kevin Stefanski would benefit from a running back that can be effective in between tackles.
Browns' general manager Andrew Berry already missed his chance at adding former Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson, who was recently traded to the San Fransisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The trade could lead to a potential domino effect in the running back market, which means Berry must make a decision before the clock runs out.
Here are three potential running backs the Browns could pursue prior to the team's week one contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jamaal Williams, Free Agent
Despite the Browns being in the market for an additional running back before the start of the regular season, it does not mean Berry will spend high draft capital on a new rusher with Judkins potentially signing in the future.
Looking at the free agent market, veteran running back Jamaal Williams could fill the void of the "bruiser back" role with Judkins out. The 30-year-old talent was known for his incredible run during the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions, as he finished with 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. However, his impressive stint in Detroit was overshadowed by his last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints after receiving a limited role with the organization.
Williams' best days are clearly behind him, but he could have a similar role to Kareem Hunt in 2023 as a goal line back or a short-yardage running back.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Due to a slim running back market in free agency, Cleveland may have to look elsewhere for a halfback.
One potential option lies in Chicago with former 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson. Coming out of the University of Texas, Johnson was overlooked by fellow college teammate Bijan Robinson, which led to his limited usage with the Longhorns.
This eventually carried over to his professional career with the Bears, as running back D'Andre Swift took a bulk of the workload in 2024. With newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson's pervious experience with Swift and the team selecting in Kyle Monagani in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson may not have an established role this season.
If he is truly available, the Browns could benefit from a running back like Johnson to take over the role Judkins' expected role for the beginning of the season.
Audric Estime, Denver Broncos
Another young running back that has been buried on his current team's depth chart is Denver Broncos' Audric Estime.
The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout fell in to the fifth round in the 2024 NFL Draft, but showed potential in his limited role as a rookie. Estime finished with 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 4.1 yards per carry last season, which is a solid sample size combined with his work in college for Cleveland to make a move for him.
At 5-foot-11, 227 lbs, Estime possesses a perfect frame to become a bruiser back for the Browns. His ability to fight through contact and his success between the tackles makes him a perfect compliment to Ford and Sampson.