It's Time For The Cleveland Browns To Move On From This Star Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have underperformed throughout the first four games of the 2024 season and the hopes of contending for a playoff spot are dwindling. Only 13 percent of teams that start 1-3 turn things around and qualify for the postseason.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been heavily criticized for his play so far this year, but he has only been part of the problem on offense. Cleveland's offensive line continues to struggle, along with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper was a key part of the offensive efforts last year, as the once highly-touted pass catcher finished with 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023. This season, however, has been a different story. The 30-year-old wideout has 16 catches for a total of 148 receiving yards and he leads the league in dropped passes.
There seems to be a growing discomfort with Cooper and the Browns. It was reported that he was not in the locker room once reporters entered after the team's recent loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
After two consecutive loses, Cleveland will have to face a gauntlet of a schedule for the remainder of the season.
If the hopes of a playoff run are dying, general manager Andrew Berry must act now in order to position the organization for a brighter future. Moving Cooper could result in the Browns receiving some compensation for the veteran pass catcher. Berry has shown how much he values mid-to-late round draft picks in the past, which could be used to fix other parts of the offense.
The acquisition of Jerry Jeudy this prior offseason gives Berry the opportunity to move off a player like Cooper. Jeudy currently leads the team in receiving yards through four games this year with 197. The plan always seemed as if this would be Cooper's final year in Cleveland, since Berry refused to extend him in the offseason.
There could be some interest from the Kansas City Chiefs depending on the severity of star wideout Rashee Rice's injury. The former Super Bowl champions are undefeated and could use help on the perimeter if Rice misses an extended amount of time.