Get To Know Browns Draft Prospect Jordyn Tyson After His Top 30 Visit

One of Cleveland’s premier targets in the 2026 NFL Draft is the overall position of wide receiver. Last season, the production of Browns wideouts was among some of the worst in the league so improving the position will be among some of the top priorities heading into next season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has a history of trading for wide receivers, recently it was Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos, and Amari Cooper from the Cowboys.

But what are Cleveland’s options in the draft? One of the top targets took a visit to Cleveland yesterday.

Who did Cleveland bring in for a visit?

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson was in Cleveland, Tyson is a projected first-round guy who will bring elite playmaking to the NFL.

Tyson is 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, and draws comparisons to former Ohio State pass catcher Terry McLaurin. Tyson can play every receiver spot on the field, he is ultra smooth in everything he does, including route running, cutting, and yards after the catch. His body control and high-pointing the football allow him to make any catch on the field.

Over his college career, Tyson accumulated over 2,200 yards receiving on 158 receptions, also hauling in 22 touchdowns. His first season at Arizona State after transferring over from Colorado was his best college year; he averaged 91.7 receiving yards per game, while also putting up double-digit touchdown catches.

The drawbacks of drafting Tyson aren’t necessarily his fault, as he has suffered some serious injuries, along with nagging ones, during his college career. While in Colorado in 2022 and 20233, Tyson suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL, which caused him to miss 15 games.

In 2024, as he was having a breakout season, he fractured his collarbone that caused him to miss the Big 12 championship game, along with the first round of the CFP.

This season, he injured his hamstring, missing three games and keeping him out of doing combine workouts.

If Tyson’s injury history were clean, there would be no doubt that he would be a top-ten pick in the draft, and possibly higher. As that is not the case, his consensus projection is to land between picks 11-21. Cleveland would have to make a trade back or up to get into that range, but if you believe his talent is undeniable, the Browns will pursue him.

The coolest thing about Tyson is that he is the younger brother of Cavaliers' rising star Jaylon Tyson, who reportedly also stopped by the Browns facility yesterday.