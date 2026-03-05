The Cleveland Browns 10 Worst Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

We’re less than a week away from the legal tampering period with free agents, and several names have already been brought up as potential targets for the Cleveland Browns.

While free agency should be a rather quick -- yet expensive -- way to improve your roster, results are never guaranteed.

Let’s take a look at the worst 10 free agency signings of the last decade for the Cleveland Browns:

Robert Griffin III, quarterback, 2016

After injuries derailed RGIII’s career in Washington, he sought a comeback by signing a two-year deal worth $15 million with $6.75 million in guaranteed money in 2016. Slated as the team’s starter for the regular season, injuries kept on mounting and he ended up with a 1-4 record in just five appearances during his lone campaign with the franchise.

Kenny Britt, wide receiver, 2017

The Browns handed Britt, a perennial underachiever, a four-year deal worth $32.5 million with $17 million guaranteed at age 28, with just one 1,000-yard season after eight years in the league. He started only four of the nine games he appeared in for Cleveland, and was released before that season ended.

T.J. Carrie, cornerback, 2017

Cleveland signed Carrie to an unbelievable four-year contract worth four years and $31 million, including $15.5 million, only to see him lose out on a starting job opposite Denzel Ward. In two years with the team, he started 14 games out of his 32 appearances, with only two interceptions.

Carlos Hyde, running back, 2018

Hyde was supposed to become the Browns star running back when he agreed to a three-year $15.25 million deal, but he was almost immediately surpassed on the depth chart by then-rookie Nick Chubb, and subsequently traded mid-season to the Jaguars for a fifth-rounder, after managing just 3.4 yards per carry in Cleveland.

Austin Hooper, tight end, 2020

Austin Hooper came on board with the Browns thanks to a four-year deal worth $42 million with $23 million in guarantees, but could never take off, finishing with just 780 yards and seven scores in two years with the club.

John Johnson III, safety, 2021

The Browns thought poaching the Rams defensive backfield was a good idea back in ‘21 when they snatched Johnson up with a three-year deal worth up to $33.75 million including $24 million guaranteed. Johnson lasted two years in Cleveland before being cut, and said afterwards he felt “stagnant” in Cleveland.

Troy Hill, cornerback, 2021

Along with Johnson came Hill from the Rams, signing a four-year $24 million contract with the Browns. His production was even worse, starting four out of the 12 games he played in during his only season in Berea, with zero interceptions in a Browns uniform.

Juan Thornhill, safety, 2023

The Browns tried to make up for the Johsnon mistake by signing Thornhill to a three-year $21 million deal that included $14 million guaranteed. Like Johnson, he lasted only two seasons with the team before being cut. Calf injuries limited him to just 22 games with Cleveland.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive end, 2023

Cleveland thought it had bolstered its pass rush with Okoronkwo after signing him to a three-year contract worth $19 million with $12.5 million in guarantees in ‘23, but he failed to make an impression, even as part of a rotation. In two seasons with the team, he started just five out of the 30 he played for Cleveland, never playing more than 53 percent of defensive snaps during his time with the club.

Joe Flacco, quarterback, 2025

This smelled like disaster from the start. The Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 with Cleveland, Flacco retired to the Browns after a miserable 2-4 season in Indy, signing on for one-year and $4 million. He immediately recaptured his turnover ways, throwing six picks against two touchdowns in just four starts, bringing back memories of the two costly pick-sixes that ended the Browns playoff run two years earlier against the Texans. He was traded out midseason to Cincy.

Just missed the cut: 2015 was brutal in terms of free agency, with the Browns adding wide receivers Dwayne Bowe and Brian Hartline, quarterback Josh McCown, cornerback Tramon Williams and defensive tackle Randy Starks nothing to show for.