Was Browns' Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Ranked High Enough On PFF's List?
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made an incredible leap in 2023. In a year riddled with injury on both sides of the football, the Browns ' linebacker room wasn't spared. Anthony Walker Jr., who was the leader of that unit, battled injury all year long, opening the door for JOK to not only step up his game but step up his leadership.
Owusu-Koramoah took advantage of the opportunity and then some. Countless times number six would explode across the field and blow plays up before they even got started. For the first time in his career, his mind matched his muscle and it made him one of the top linebackers in the entire NFL.
Pro Football Focus put out their Top-10 linebackers heading into next season and sure enough, there was JOK, but ranked eighth in the entire league. Some of the names above him were Patrick Queen, Demario Davis, Roquon Smith and Fred Warner. That's a heck of a group of names and JOK is deservingly a part of it.
Besides the fact that three of the top 10 linebackers reside in the AFC North, there are several other things that catch my eye when looking at this list.
It feels like forever ago that Demario Davis played a season for Cleveland. It was back in 2016 and in 2017, he returned to the New York Jets. Hard not to imagine what the defense could have looked like with him here for longer than a single season.
Overall it is a pretty fair list, but it begs the question: Did they get it right? Should Owusu-Koramoah be so far down the list? The answer is probably right. Being ranked eighth on the list of top linebackers is pretty good, especially when the group includes the names that this one does.
Owusu-Koramoah has a chance in 2024 to further increase his role on the team and his production. It will be a contract year for the soon-to-be fourth-year man out of Notre Dame. What he does this year will set him up for a huge payday, hopefully, one that comes from a Cleveland Browns Brinks truck.