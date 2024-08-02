Was Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ranked Too Low In Madden 25?
Deshaun Watson has an opportunity to prove doubters wrong in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns. The starting quarterback is returning from a shoulder injury that cut his season significantly short in 2023. Although the way back to throwing has been about incremental steps, Watson is taking a ton of reps in training camp to this point.
It seems as though everything in his recovery has continued to stay on pace. As the September 8th home opener against the Dallas Cowboys approaches, Watson can prepare to go toe-to-toe with Dak Prescott.
Although Watson has a belief in himself and the Browns seem to have confidence in him, there is certainly a lack of outside belief. This was further confirmed by his EA Sports Madden 25 rating, which was released on Friday. The fairly low rating of 75 overall ranked Watson as the No. 23 quarterback in the game. This is one spot behind Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints and one spot ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers' presumed backup Justin Fields.
To perhaps add further insult to injury, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ranks at No. 16 with a 79 overall rating.
From a Cleveland perspective, this rating likely comes as no surprise considering the fact that Watson has only played in 12 games in the last two seasons as a member of the Browns. There were some flashes of the old Watson during those games, but for the most part things weren't fully clicking. Rust was certainly a factor in 2022 after not playing in 2021 and then being suspended for the first 11 games. Last season, the injury was the main issue.
Headed into this year, the hope is that he can remain healthy and with no excuses, everyone can see what he still has in the arsenal. Watson has speed, arm strength and has proven at Clemson and with the Houston Texans that he is a playmaker. If he can regain that, then Cleveland is in great shape for the future.
A 75 overall is absolutely low for a player that has passed for over 4,000 yards in a single season not once but twice. This should just be another piece of information used as motivation for the coming season.
If Watson can impress this year, then he will probably be an 80 or higher in Madden 26. This year has certainly become the true "prove it year" for the Browns starting quarterback.