Where Do The Cleveland Browns Go After Horrific Start To The Season?
After the Cleveland Browns' brutal Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders, the once highly-touted team is now tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-4. The fanbase has been sent into a full-blown panic, and there seems to be no answers to this horrific start to the season.
So the burning question now becomes, where do the Cleveland Browns go from here?
Offensive Line Needs Help
The Browns' offensive line has taken one of the largest declines from 2023 to 2024.
Looking at all the injuries Cleveland is dealing with on the line, both Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller have spent a fair share of time on the injury report. On top of a slew of other injuries up front, players like Dawand Jones have taken a huge step back from last year. The former fourth-round pick has contributed to the 26 sacks allowed in 2024.
If Cleveland wants to see improvements to the offensive efforts, general manager Andrew Berry must do something to address the offensive line. The combination of struggling players and starting rookies in the trenches ruins any chance of improvement.
Thoughts On Deshaun Watson
It's clear that Deshaun Watson has not lived up to the expectations that were set when the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans.
But the struggling quarterback is not the sole reason why Cleveland is 1-4 this season. Yes, Watson has not been playing good football this year. However, the team's issues this season go much deeper than just the quarterback position.
Along with the poor offensive line play, the Browns' run game has averaged 96.6 rushing yards per game this season, which rankes near the bottom half of the league. The inability to efficiently run the ball has forced the offense to rely on the passing game.
Again, Watson has not been playing well this season. He has thrown for 852 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions through five games this season. But the Browns' offense has completely collapsed in every aspect during the 2024 season.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski also told reporters after the game that Watson will be the quarterback moving forward, despite the team going to backup Jameis Winston late in the fourth quarter.
Defense Needs To Get Back To Old Ways
Part of the reason why the Browns were able to win games in 2023 was due to having top-tier defense.
Cleveland's defense has given up a 24.4 points per game, while being inefficient against the run. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit has allowed an average of 141.6 rushing yards per game, which is 36.1 yards more than last year.
With little offensive production from the Browns this year, there is even more pressure on the defense to force stops.
When Do We Start To Focus On The Draft?
Browns fans, it's more than okay to look into potential prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's no need to strictly focus on the draft.
There's no way to judge where Cleveland will be picking, or who will be the best player available. You can make your mock drafts right now, but do not get heavily invested into something that will dramatically change in a span of seven months.