Browns Coach Shuts Down Idea of QB Change
The Cleveland Browns lost once again. This time, they got blown out by the Washington Commanders by a final score of 34-13.
With the loss, the Browns dropped to 1-4 on the season. To say that the panic meter is high would be an understatement.
Deshaun Watson has not played well this season, which has led to fans calling for a change at the quarterback position. However, they don't appear to be getting their wish at this point in time.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke out and shut down the idea of making a change at quarterback.
"We're not changing quarterbacks. We need to play better. I need to coach better. And that's really what it is."
Honestly, Watson has not been the biggest problem by any stretch. The offensive line has been an absolute nightmare. Ken Dorsey should also be firmly on the hot seat after this game.
In today's game, Watson ended up completing 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 125 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 14 yards on the ground.
Making a quarterback change would mean moving on to Jameis Winston. At this point in the year with how many issues the team has had, there's just no reason to blame it on Watson. There are so many areas that deserve to be benched or replaced.
While things are not looking good, the season is not over. If Cleveland can string some wins together, they can get right back in the mix of the playoff race.
Right now, there is a lot of reason for concern. But, no one should write off the season just yet.
Some moves may be needed to address the offensive line. Bringing in a free agent or two might be a good thing to look at. There is no one-move fix that will make everyting alright though, including benching Watson.
It's going to be a long week for the Browns. A 1-4 start has almost every single player and coach on the hot seat.