Why the Cleveland Browns Should Not Pursue This Former Franchise WR
It's clear that one of the biggest needs for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2025 season is strengthening the wide receiver room.
General manager Andrew Berry did a fantastic job of addressing the running back core by drafting two highly-touted rushers in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. In addition to the running backs, Berry also managed to land three young quarterbacks this offseason in Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sheduer Sanders. While we don't know if the group of gunslingers will pan out, the franchise has multiple options to try out in 2025.
However, the Browns did not make any serious moves this offseason in the wide receiver department, which left many fans questioning what the franchise will do moving forward. After tallying over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, Jerry Jeudy has solidified himself as the team's top target alongside tight end David Njoku. But outside of the two pass catchers, there is a lack of experienced playmakers on offense.
This year's pool of wide receivers in both free agency and the NFL Draft was slim, which could explain why Berry did not make any moves in that area. The only significant move that was made this offseason was signing Diontae Johnson, but the 28-year-old veteran's lack of playing time last season is concerning for Cleveland. And while fans are starting to love the idea of bringing back former Browns' receiver Amari Cooper, signing him may not be the best move for the struggling organization.
In his two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, Cooper quickly became a fan-favorite after tallying 2,660 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 38 games. His stint in 2023 was so remarkable that he now ranks third all time for single-season receiving yards for Cleveland, trailing behind Josh Gordon and Braylon Edwards. But with the team struggling during the 2024 season, Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills mid-season for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, the 30-year-old wideout remains unsigned as we head into offseason workouts. But brining back Cooper would effect the growth and development of multiple young receivers for the Browns, especially Cedric Tillman.
When looking at Tillman's production in 2024, his numbers skyrocketed after Cooper was traded to the Bills. Before the move, the former 2023 third-round pick played an average of roughly 21 snaps per game. This dramatically shifted after the trade, as Tillman averaged almost 64 snaps per game. During the five games post-Cooper, he totaled 26 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns, making him a pleasant surprise for the team.
If Cleveland truly wants to find out what they have in a player like Tillman, signing Cooper would take away key snaps from the 25-year-old receiver. Sure, Cooper would not play a prominent role in the offense like he did in his first go-around with the Browns. But in a season where expectations are low for the franchise, it's better if head coach Kevin Stefanski gives Tillman a majority of the snaps, rather than him splitting time with a veteran.