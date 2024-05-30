Will The Browns Need To "Break The Bank" To Retain Amari Cooper In 2025?
The wide receiver market continues to get more and more expensive. Just within the past few days, the Houston Texans signed Nico Collins to a three-year, $72.5 million extension and the Miami Dolphins signed Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension.
Both players are extremely talented wide receivers, yet neither are true number one targets on their team. It is still yet to be seen who breaks out as WR1 in Houston with the deadly trio of Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. As for Waddle, he is WR2 in Miami behind Tyreek Hill.
The large contract extensions for both of these players comes at inopportune timing for the Cincinnati Bengals. After placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, essentially a one-year deal at $21.816 million, Higgins requested a trade. As Higgins looks to get a long-term contract, he has not been present at Cincinnati's voluntary OTAs. Unless the two sides come to an agreement or Higgins is traded by July 15th, he will be playing under the tag this coming season.
Higgins is not the only big name wide receiver likely looking for a sizable contract extension in the near future. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys are two clear-cut WR1s who should get paid substantially. Back in April, two WR1s with their respective teams received notable contract extensions. Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Detroit Lions and A.J. Brown inked a three-year, $96 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
As all of these hefty price tags get thrown around, it has to make you wonder what a deal with Amari Cooper would cost the Cleveland Browns. Cooper is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. If Cleveland has any interest in bringing him back beyond this year, will they need to "break the bank" to secure his services?
My assumption would be not entirely, based on the ages of these other players. A.J. Brown happens to be the oldest of the receivers mentioned above at 26-years-old. Cooper is entering his 11th season in the NFL and turns 30-years-old on June 17th. Even though Cooper is Cleveland's clear number one wide receiver at the moment and has posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, it is hard to imagine that he will get a three or four year contract with that amount of money considering his age.
Back in March, Spotrac predicted a two-year, $45 million contract extension between Cooper and the Browns. This feels like a deal that the Browns would be comfortable with in 2025 and 2026. However, the Titans did give Calvin Ridley a four-year, $92 million deal back in March and Ridley happens to be the same age as Cooper and less reliable.
It is safe to assume that most Cleveland fans would love to have Cooper back beyond 2024. I would not be shocked though if the Browns allow him to test the waters in free agency in 2025. If there is a ton of interest and lots of money available for Cooper, then Cleveland may move on with Jerry Jeudy and other receivers. If they feel comfortable with the value of bringing him back, then they should try to strike a deal.
As we wait for that time to approach and focus on the 2024 season ahead, witnessing how other team's handle their star wide receivers is at minimum intriguing.