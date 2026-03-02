Everything Cleveland Browns Fans Need to Know After the NFL Combine

The NFL Draft is still months away, but the Cleveland Browns were tremendously busy during their week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

After firing Kevin Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that the team would invest significant resources into rebuilding the offense this offseason. Upon hiring new head coach Todd Monken, the Browns feel positioned to rebuild their offensive line this offseason while sprinkling in more talent throughout the roster.

Here’s everything that Browns fans need to know about what went down at the NFL Combine.

1. Monken’s relationships and coaching network will matter

Ever since the Browns hired Monken, former players that have worked with the 60-year-old head coach have expressed how deeply he values making strong connections with the team.

But Monken was recently a coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs and has created plenty of relationships in college football and the NFL. That’s going to be significant for the Browns, as Monken explained his rolodex will allow him to contact people that he trusts for honest assessment of players.

While the Browns won’t be able to land top quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Monken has several relationships with other quarterbacks in this class.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeir were both recruited by Monken out of high school. Miami’s Carson Beck played for Monken during his time at Georgia and said he’d be “super stoked” to reunite with his old coach in Cleveland.

Penn State’s Drew Allar had a pre-existing relationship with Browns quarterback coach Mike Bajakian, who tried recruiting the Medina quarterback out of high school when he was the offensive coordinator at Northwestern. Allar stated that it would be surreal to be selected by his favorite childhood team.

Monken is a big relationships guy. Despite drafting rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel last April, Berry will be tempted to add another one to the mix. Maybe the addition happens in free agency, via trade or the draft – but it feels like the Browns will try to add another passer.

2. You aren’t the only one worried about the offensive line

Berry admired how Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles rebuilt his offensive line around Caleb Williams last offseason.

Expect the Browns to be aggressive before the draft when it comes to their offensive line. Already, the team traded a fifth-round selection to the Houston Texans for Tytus Howard, who started nearly 100 games at right tackle and guard since 2019. Berry also stated Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler should be healthy to start next season, which would be serviceable pieces if necessary.

The Browns are also hoping that left guard Joel Bitonio decides to return. The 12-year veteran is mulling retirement but could be leaning towards a return as the Browns pushed back the void date on his contract.

During the hectic draft meetings, the Browns met with every premier offensive line prospect including Clemson’s Blake Miller, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.

3. The Browns could probably trade back while still solving their biggest offseason needs

If we’re being honest about the current state of affairs, the Browns need offensive linemen, wide receivers and a franchise quarterback.

There’s no easy answer on the franchise quarterback element – so let’s park that for a moment.

Berry will entertain offers for the No. 6 overall selection. While first-round picks in 2027 could be difficult to come by, the Browns should actively try to secure an extra one. This would allow them to be positioned to select Texas QB Arch Manning or Oregon’s Dante Moore next season.

But in the meantime, dropping from No. 6 to the middle of the first round would still allow them to snag one of these first-round tackles. It’s believed that the talent gap between the top o-line prospects isn’t anything too crazy.

Or, if the team decides to select a wide receiver before an offensive tackle, Carnell Tate’s 40-yard dash was slower than some had expected at 4.54. Could that cause him to slip? Will teams be scared away by Jordyn Tyson’s injury history? What about some speculation that Makai Lemon bombed his pre-draft meetings which could cause a severe slide?

The Browns will have plenty of options – even if they decide to sell their first-rounders to the highest bidder.