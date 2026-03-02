How Tytus Howard Trade Impacts Cleveland Browns’ Approach to NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns recently completed a trade, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

However, the deal won’t be finalized until the new league year kicks off on March 11.

Additionally, Cleveland has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $63 million with Howard, securing his place with the Browns through 2029.

Sources: The #Texans and #Browns have agreed to terms on a trade to send starting RT Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick.



Much-needed OL help. Plus, Howard gets a new 3-year, $63M extension in a deal done by @malkikawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. pic.twitter.com/3X2PprFIjN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

The Browns were in dire need of help on the offensive line, and acquiring Howard was a significant step towards bolstering that support ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Who the Browns could target at left tackle

Despite bringing in Howard, Cleveland still has several gaps to fill along the offensive line, with the most pressing issue looming at left tackle.

It's no secret that the Browns are likely to address their left tackle position during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as they currently hold picks No. 6 and No. 24.

There is also reason to believe that the Browns will pursue a left tackle with the No. 6 pick, especially if they don’t trade back. It’s tough to find quality tackles in the middle to late stages of the first round.

In recent weeks, NFL analysts have mocked several names for the Browns in the upcoming draft, including Miami's right tackle Francis Mauigoa, Utah's right tackle Spencer Fano, and Georgia's left tackle Monroe Freeling.

Mauigoa might be the top offensive lineman on many teams' draft boards, but he may not be the perfect fit for the Browns following the addition of Howard. There's always a chance the Browns could shift Howard inside to either right or left guard, allowing Mauigoa to play right tackle. However, the Browns need to find a left tackle at No. 6, and Mauigoa hasn't taken a snap on that side in three years at Miami.

Fano primarily plays as a right tackle, but also logged 542 snaps at left tackle in 2023 while at Utah. Although it has been two full seasons since he last played on the left side, his experience in that position could give him an edge over Mauigoa.

Freeling might be the best option for the Browns at No. 6 right now, as he has played over 1,102 snaps as a true left tackle over the last three seasons.

Cleveland is expected to go for a player with experience at left tackle rather than someone who could potentially fill the role but lacks substantial experience.

The Browns encountered difficulties when they selected Jedrick Wills Jr. as a true right tackle in 2020 and then transitioned him to left tackle, a position he hadn’t played during his college years. This switch turned out to be quite challenging. To avoid repeating that mistake this season, Cleveland is likely keen to choose a more experienced player for the left tackle position.