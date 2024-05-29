Wyatt Teller Talks 2024 Browns' Offensive Line Outlook
The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of fresh faces on the 2024 edition of the team. One spot where there are numerous changes and additions happens to be the offensive line. After former offensive line coach Bill Callahan left for Tennessee to join his son's staff, the Browns replaced his services with former Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.
In addition to hiring Dickerson, the organization also added Roy Istvan to serve as the assistant offensive line coach. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the front office chose to select Zak Zinter with their lone third-round pick. The former Michigan offensive guard appears to be in-line to serve as the primary backup at guard behind both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
Teller, the starting right guard for the team, is known as a mauler in the run game. As the 29-year-old enter his seventh season in the NFL, he touched on the changes he is already witnessing during OTAs.
Teller told Browns' staff writer Kelsey Russo that Coach Dickerson is already not afraid to get after the players in OTAs. "Coach Andy (Dickerson), he's awesome," stated Teller. "He's getting after us, making sure we're running, making sure that we're going to the right places and everything like that. I mean, that doesn't change from coach to coach. It's a little bit of a transition. It's different. But at the end of the day, he learned under Bill (Callahan). So, a lot of his techniques, a lot of his jargon is Bill's stuff."
Despite the differences with Dickerson, the familiarity from Bill's style to Dickerson's style should only be beneficial. The vast majority of players on this offensive line had experience with Callahan. For those who did not, like rookie Zak Zinter, they are learning to adjust to the nuances quickly.
Teller did go on to mention that the position group is headed in the right direction.
"Work's cut out for us," said Teller. "We know we're going to have to work, but we're excited. I think that coach is getting us in the right direction."
This is likely not surprising information due to the strength of the Cleveland offensive line and the vast experience of their new coaches. There are just two questions for this group headed into this coming season.
- Can they stay relatively healthy?
- Can this group emulate previous success?
The first question will most likely be the answer to question number two. This will be an important year for this group, including Teller, to serve as dominant forces in pass protection as Deshaun Watson looks to sit in the pocket and remain upright in 2024. If this can happen consistently, then perhaps Watson can regain confidence and surpass expectations this coming season.