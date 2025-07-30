Browns QB Gets Brutally Honest About His Future
Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel have dominated the headlines for the Cleveland Browns so far during Training Camp. Everyone in the world wants to know what the situation is for Sanders, while Pickett was rumored to have the lead in the clubhouse, but Gabriel has been seemingly moving up the depth chart.
In the shadows of all of those storylines is the wily veteran, Joe Flacco.
Flacco is coming off two bizarre seasons in his last two NFL campaigns. No one in Cleveland will forget what he did in 2023 to take a meddling Browns team to the playoffs, and they were arguably the hottest team in football prior to their loss in Houston.
Then, last season, Flacco had a very weird year. He appeared in eight games, starting six of them. In those eight appearances, he put up 1,761 yards on 65.3% completions for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Nearly identical stats to his Browns year, but with far less success. He was abruptly benched for Anthony Richardson as the Indianapolis Colts tried to find out about their young arm.
Flacco has one thing on his mind heading into his second stint in Cleveland. He wants to play. And play winning football.
He joined CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala on Monday and got honest about his goals.
“I still feel like I do have a lot to bring, and I still am doing this because I want to do that. I want to bring a lot to a football team. I want to win football games. I want to prove it, that I can still do it. It is very important to me.”
It is so easy to forget that Flacco is even on this Browns roster. There is so much other noise happening in that quarterback room, but he is going to get his shot. Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that he will get the majority of the team's reps with Pickett out.
He has a chance to run away with this quarterback competition. If he means what he says, then maybe, just maybe, the Browns can be a sneaky team in 2025.