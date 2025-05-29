Browns QB Joe Flacco Reveals Main Goal for 2025 Season
Joe Flacco took the city of Cleveland by storm in 2023 when he took over the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job and led the team on a magical run through the end of the season and into the playoffs.
Something clicked between Flacco and this town that brought him back for a second go in 2025. The conversation around Flacco this offseason is going to be loud, as the Browns not only brought him in, but also acquired two big-name rookie quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.
There is only one ball, and only one guy will be the Browns’ quarterback next year. Flacco didn’t come back to Cleveland just to teach the young guys. He came to compete and to win because he knows how special this place is.
“It’s a cool place, and the last time I was here, you picked up on it. It’s a city that loves football and is hungry for some winning, and that is what resonated, we won games… I'm working hard to put us in the best position, to put myself in the best position to be out there winning football games.”
On the first day that the media was available to watch practice, Flacco put on a show.
He connected with Jerry Jeudy deep down the field with one of his patented smooth releases, where the ball just shot out of his hand. It traveled nearly 40 yards in the air and hit Jeudy on a dime for a big play.
The excitement is real around Flacco to see if he has any good football left in the tank. He has made it very very clear that he isn’t coming to Cleveland to just teach the young ones. He is coming here to be the reason that the Browns win football games and is going to do whatever he can to make that happen.