Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Keeps Coach Prime Out of Cleveland
The biggest debate in Cleveland is how much work Shedeur Sanders should be getting during Browns practices. It isn’t hard to see that he is clearly at the bottom of the depth chart early on in camp, but it is hard to forget that it has been five days of full training camp.
Sanders is a part of one of the most unique quarterback battles that you’ll see. The Browns have four quarterbacks with their names in that hat to try and be the starter for Cleveland when the Bengals come to town in Week 1.
With four guys clamoring for a job, reps are hard to come by.
On Monday, Deion Sanders was all over the news. He announced that he had just beaten a cancer diagnosis and had been battling for a while.
Along with that announcement, he joined Michael Irvin’s podcast, “The MIP” (The Michael Irvin Podcast) and revealed that Shedeur is keeping him out of Cleveland.
“Shedeur told me not to come, let’s get that out… He’s like ‘Dad, I’ve been getting three, four reps at practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be, let me get to where I need to be.”
Coach Prime would continue by giving Shedeur some well-deserved respect. He acknowledged that this is the first time that Shedeur is going through not being the guy, and according to Prime, he is “handling it like a pro.”
Hard to argue that. Shedeur has done nothing but say all of the right things and do all of the right things. He had his first breakout day for the Browns during Monday’s practice, and with Kenny Pickett sidelined, he will have an increased opportunity to improve with more reps.
Sanders will keep improving, and until he is where he needs to be, Coach Prime won’t be setting foot in Cleveland, Ohio.