Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Glows After Colorado’s Pro Day
Each of the major decision-makers for the Cleveland Browns were in attendance for the Colorado Pro Day on Friday to see Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Owner Jimmy Haslam was accompanied by general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, assistants Glenn Cook, Catherine Hickman, Tommy Rees, and Bill Musgrave.
The Browns had the full house, and according to Berry, they were treated with a show. Berry was asked by Cleveland.com his thoughts after the workout and he raved in his praise of Sanders and Hunter.
“Can I have them both? We’ll take the whole process into mind. They’re both fantastic players and we have the next several weeks to sort out all of the different scenarios. But, today was a positive touchpoint, really, for both players.”
The excitement for Hunter has been consistent throughout this pre-draft process. He is widely regarded as the best pure football player in the draft and is a guy who could make a huge impact on both sides of the football.
Sanders, on the other hand, has found himself in a bit of a free-fall over the last month. He is being overshadowed by Cam Ward’s potential and many evaluators are poking holes in his game. He needed to have a big day on Friday and while Berry liked what he saw, some people left the Pro Day wanting more from Sanders.
His biggest knock in the pre-draft process has been his ability to throw the ball vertically down the field. In his limited attempts doing it on Friday, he threw it well. However, he didn’t consistently do it, and many of his good throws were traded with some awkward-looking floaters.
While he still showed his precise accuracy, his arm strength still remains a question.
The Browns now have less than three weeks to figure out what their decision is going to be with the number two overall pick. If Berry had it his way, they’d get the chance to take both guys. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that and Cleveland will be choosing between two really good players.