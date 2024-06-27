Cleveland Browns Brutally Ripped For Jerry Jeudy Trade
The Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, and while some really liked the move, others thought it wasn't exactly the most economical use of resources.
That's especially considering that the Browns handed Jeudy a three-year, $58 extension immediately after landing him.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News was certainly not in love with Cleveland's decision to bring Jeudy aboard, naming it the Browns' worst offseason move.
Iyer doesn't understand why Cleveland took a "flier" on Jeudy when it already has guys with slot capacity in Elijah Moore and David Bell on the roster, plus young receivers like Cedric Tillman and rookie Jamari Thrash.
He also notes Jeudy's durability issues.
Jeudy has certainly been a disappointment since being selected by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Since entering the league, the 25-year-old has never posted a 1,000-yard campaign, topping out at 972 yards in 2022. He then took a step back this past season, catching 54 passes for 758 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
As far as Jeudy's injury concerns, he has only really had one year where he missed considerable time (he was sidelined for six games in 2021). However, the University of Alabama product has definitely dealt with a lot of nicks and bruises; he has just played through most of them.
Jeudy will step in as the Browns' No. 2 wide out behind Amari Cooper. He is almost surely an upgrade over Moore, who couldn't even crack 700 yards in 2023.
It's also worth noting that Cleveland did not surrender much to acquire Jeudy, sending a couple of late-round draft picks (a fifth and a sixth) to Denver in exchange for him.
Did the Browns make a mistake in giving Jeudy a $58 million deal? Perhaps, but there is also little doubt that there receiving corps does look better with him on the depth chart, regardless of whether or not he has been underwhelming for a first-round selection.