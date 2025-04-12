Cleveland Browns’ Insider Reveals Message Sent By Joe Flacco Signing
After a 4-13 season in 2024, the Cleveland Browns’ front office and coaching staff can feel their seats heating up. They were given some reprieve when owner Jimmy Haslam accepted the responsibility for the Deshaun Watson deal and gave a vote of confidence to Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski moving forward.
While the goal is ultimately to win football games, Berry is not sacrificing the future of the team for short-term success. They are methodically plotting their way through the offseason by making strategic moves to put themselves in the best possible position for now and the future.
The Joe Flacco signing was another indication of just that. Cleveland could have gone several different directions to solve its quarterback position, but it stayed patient, traded for Kenny Pickett and then signed fan-favorite Flacco to a team friendly deal.
Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot talked about the front office’s process when she joined “The Return With Josh and Maria Cribbs.”
“I don’t think that these guys are making their decisions based on trying to save their jobs. I really, truly believe that this a regime that is true to the task. They are trying to find the best possible way to win football games, not just for this year but for the sustainable future.”
It would be so easy for Berry and his staff to push all of the chips into the center of the table to try and turn the Browns around quickly. They, more than anyone else, know that this roster does not have the foundation to pull that off.
The goal for the 2025 season is to be competitive while nurturing a rookie quarterback who may need some time to develop. If they can capture some of that Flacco magic from 2023, that would be a welcomed bonus.
They have maneuvered to this point as to not put the future of the Browns in jeopardy. Expect that to continue to be the tone throughout the remainder of the offseason.