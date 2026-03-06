Cleveland Browns Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Cleveland Browns are going to aim to fix their offense this offseason.

It’s a tall task for Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who has built up Cleveland’s defense as one of the best units in the league. But offensively? Over the last two seasons, the Browns have had the worst-ranked unit.

Heading into free agency, the Browns will be focused on adding talent on their offensive line, in their wide receiver room and potentially even at quarterback.

Let’s take a look at the top five free agent targets at each position of need for the Browns as free agency is right around the corner.

Offensive line free agents

Immediately following the NFL Combine, Berry traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for right tackle Tytus Howard, who was promptly extended on a new three-year deal worth over $60 million.

In free agency, the Browns will have to decide whether to pay up for a starting left tackle or premier interior offensive linemen – but they will be active.

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is just 26 years old and will command a massive salary in free agency. The Browns have been searching for an upgrade at left tackle for several years. Walker would immediately start for the Browns and has been lauded as a great pass-protector.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum could go back to Cleveland’s AFC North foe, but he’s going to be in high demand from plenty of teams. Even though the Browns like backup center Luke Wypler, who should be ready to go from his season-ending injury, Linderbaum is one of the top three players at his position and deserves a handsome paycheck.

New York Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker would help the Browns get younger after Wyatt Teller shared a farewell message on social media. Just 26 himself, Vera-Tucker was sidelined for the entire season due to torn triceps. But that’s not a significant injury, and he’ll be ready to go for next season.

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones is an intriguing option just because of how rare it has become to find serviceable players at the position in free agency. He started 44 games as a fifth-round pick for the Bears, but projects as a backup swing tackle on his next contract.

Los Angeles Chargers left guard Zion Johnson came into his own and would be a serviceable option for the Browns if Joel Bitonio decides to retire.

Wide receiver free agents

At the current moment, it feels more likely that the Browns will spend money on their offensive line instead of receiver. But that doesn’t mean there will be a few big options to help the Browns improve.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is the best free agent wide receiver, but the Browns probably won’t be a significant destination for him.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaheed is a much more realistic option. At 28 years old, Shaheed would bring valuable Super Bowl winning deep ball experience to a young player like Isaiah Bond. On special teams, Shaheed would be an immediate upgrade.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is only 25 and has been linked to the Browns several times. This would be a low-risk addition for a team like the Browns.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs does everything well, but lacks flashy traits. That could make him an appealing option for new Browns head coach Todd Monken.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor was stuck behind the talented duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. As a speedy slot receiver, acquiring Nailor wouldn’t prohibit the Browns from adding a premier wide receiver later this offseason.

Other offensive free agents for the Browns to pursue

Right now, Monken seems content with letting Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle it out for the starting quarterback job. However, a free agent could immediately assume the starting job next week.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going to be released. While it feels like he’s heading to the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns would likely prefer Murray over Packers backup Malik Willis, who is in line for a massive check.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota played some of his best football behind Jayden Daniels. At 32, he’d be a veteran option if the Browns want to avoid starting Watson in his final season with the team.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has experience with Monken from their time together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Browns want to add talent to compete with Watson and Sanders, Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick who never received a genuine chance at reclamation.

While everyone will be watching Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, he wants to be a TE1. That’s Harold Fannin Jr.’s role with the Browns. However, Ravens blocking tight end Charlie Kolar could be a better compliment to Fannin after the Browns are likely to lose David Njoku.