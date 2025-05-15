Cleveland Browns ‘Logical’ Starting QB Named by Analyst
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition is off and running after they wrapped up rookie minicamp last week. Usually, those minicamps have somewhere between 20 and 30 players, and it is a major feeling-out process.
Not in Cleveland this year. The Browns brought in 56 total players and ran their minicamp like a true week of practice. There were individual periods, 7 on 7 periods, team periods, and guys were flying around.
Kevin Stefanski and company wasted no time in starting the quarterback competition, especially when two of those guys are going to be rookies.
The two Cleveland rookies are accompanied by two other former first-round picks who are both Super Bowl Champions. Joe Flacco headlines the group and Kenny Pickett seems to be the potential odd man out. The ensuing competition will write the story, but on Wednesday, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report weighed in on the competition.
“Gabriel is the logical choice to give the Browns a skill set to be competitive, while also igniting some hope for the team’s future. Cleveland simply can’t afford another lost season, and Gabriel provides the best of both worlds.”
This column was published prior to the 2025 schedule release, which is going to impact this decision. To say that Cleveland got a tough draw out of the gates this season would be an understatement.
In the Browns’ first six games, they will face all three AFC North opponents and three of the four NFC North teams, each of which made the playoffs last year.
They then finish their opening stretch with a trip to London before a Week 8 game in New England before the bye week.
In an effort not to kill a young player’s confidence with that tough stretch to start the year, I think it is a foregone conclusion that one of the veterans will take Cleveland to the bye week. Once the team comes back from the bye week, it may be the perfect time to see what it has with one of the rookies.
It is now no secret at all that Cleveland absolutely loves what Dillon Gabriel brings to the table. They love his arm talent, his experience, and his leadership. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Gabriel got the first try, but the other guy is not just another guy. Shedeur Sanders would be no consolation prize, and there is a world where he wins the rookie job.
The logical move might be Gabriel, but time will tell how the Browns handle their quarterback competition.