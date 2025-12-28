What Browns victory against Steelers means for the 2026 NFL Draft order

Call it self-preservation instinct, or predestination, or a fifth-round draft steal. Call it whatever you want, but Shedeur Sanders is not about making it easy for the Cleveland Browns to replace him any time soon.

The rookie out of Colorado had his best outing to date as a pro starting quarterback this Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 17 out of 23 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown, though he did throw two picks in leading the Browns to a 13-6 victory.

With the win, just Cleveland’s fourth of the season, Sanders pulled the Browns dramatically further away from the first overall pick, the proverbial ideal place to land a “franchise quarterback” through the NFL Draft.

Where will the Browns draft after beating Steelers?

A mere two weeks ago, ESPN had the Browns pegged with the second best odds at the first overall pick in next April’s draft, with a 19.9 percent, only behind the Las Vegas Raiders at 39.9 percent.

Now, with only one game remaining in the regular season, the Browns are sitting sixth, behind the Raiders, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Among the five teams that would be picking ahead of the Browns if the season ended today, the Titans and Giants selected first round quarterbacks in the past draft. However, Raiders, Jets and Cardinals should be considered as teams in the mix for a new passer, just as the Browns -- who are nonetheless guaranteed a Top-10 pick -- should the team’s front office not buy in completely in the Sanders experiment for 2026 and beyond.

And, it could very well be slim pickings for teams wanting to add a new quarterback at the top of the order. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore figure to be selected within the first five slots, but after those two, the dropoff seems dramatic.

What does Sunday's win mean for the Browns moving forward?

With Sunday’s win, Sanders became the only Browns’ passer with more than one victory as a starter for the year, surpassing what veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel did before him.

Of course, Sanders is not the only Browns’ player whose spot on the roster could be potentially threatened by an incoming rookie picked at the top of the first round. Multiple mock drafts have hinted at the Browns adding help on the offensive line or receiving corps with the first of their two first round selections.

Nonetheless, no position can make or break a team like a quarterback with a high pick.