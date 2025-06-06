Cleveland Browns Players Make Their Bold NBA Finals Selections
The NBA Finals took center stage on Thursday night and the Cleveland Browns have officially made their picks. As they exited the field from practice on Thursday, they were greeted with a video prompt, and they all put their picks in.
- Tony Brown II - Browns in 6
- Greg Newsome II - Pacers
- Dawand Jones - Pacers
- Javion Cohen - Thunder
- Jerry Jeudy - Thunder
- Mason Graham - Thunder
- Grant Delpit - Pacers
- Ralph Holley - Pacers
- Ogbo Okoronkwo - Thunder
- Isaiah McGuire - Thunder
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka - Thunder
- Pierre Strong - Pacers
- Kisean Johnson - Pacers
- Luke Wypler - Thunder
- Mohamoud Diabate - Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are head and shoulders above the Indiana Pacers, but that has been the storyline following the Pacers this entire postseason. They didn’t have the firepower to play with the Bucks, they weren’t going to be able to keep up with the Cavs, they were going to get out-physicaled by the Knicks. Those were all of the storylines this postseason and they have all been wrong.
The main matchup in this series is the matchup of the stars. Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is on the cusp of submitting one of the all-time great seasons any player has ever put together. He already has the scoring title, the Western Conference Finals MVP, and the NBA MVP all under his belt. Only one thing remains: winning the NBA Finals and getting the Finals MVP in the process.
One game in and the series is already off the rails. The Pacers are on a magical run, and either way the rest of the series goes, there will be a lot of happy Browns players taking in the win and an equal amount in crushing defeat.